Fire crews continue to battle the Upper Provo Fire as it hits the one-week mark.
The Upper Provo wildfire began burning around 1 p.m. on July 31 about 22 miles east of Kamas. Fueled by mixed conifer and lodgepole pine, the fire quickly spanned over 370 acres in the first day and measured 480 acres by Tuesday afternoon.
The human-caused blaze, which is still under investigation, continues to burn between Mirror Lake highway and the 2018 Murdock fire scar, forcing road closures throughout the week, according to a press release by the Forest Service.
The Murdock Basin road, also known as Forest Service road No. 137, and Broadhead Meadows road, or Forest Service road No. 416, have remained closed since the start of the fire. The area around Murdock Basin and Broadhead Meadows also remain closed as of Friday.
Mirror Lake highway is open, although officials are advising drivers to watch for fire traffic while traveling in the area.
Dry, hot and windy conditions have continued to challenge the 209 personnel working to extinguish the fire. Officials have called on the help of four helicopters, three engines, two squares, one wildland fire module, three Type II hand crews and one hotshot crew to battle the blaze.
Two of the four helicopters have since been diverted to assist with the Parleys Fire that began Thursday afternoon, according to a press release by the Forest Service.
Officials braced for the impact predicted high winds would have on efforts to extinguish the fire Thursday, however the wings were not powerful enough to push the flames past containment lines.
Thursday’s cooler temperatures were also a welcome change of pace for crews.
Smoke jumpers and a second squad that were inserted into the area Wednesday have continued to work at the head of the fire to extinguish spot fires as they move along.
Crews are continuing line construction and mopping up hot spots into Friday as helicopters assist firefighters on the ground, according to a press release by the Forest Service.
As of Friday afternoon, crews had reached 44% containment of the Upper Provo Fire. Containment is the amount of control crews have completed around the perimeter of the fire using control lines. Control lines reported as containment are expected to stop the fire from spreading.
On Monday, the fire, was down to 336 acres and 8% contained, and the next day, the fire was 18% contained.
Crews have constructed about 5 miles of hose line around the fire’s edge in an effort to keep it from spreading. Line construction continued into Monday, with crews adding more hose and pumps to the already-existing 5-mile line.
Aviation resources supported fire crews by conducting water bucket drops and retardant drops through dense pockets of trees throughout Monday and Tuesday as the fire became more active due to windy conditions.
While crews have been battling the Upper Provo Fire, they have also been diverted a number of times to abandoned campfires in the area. On Tuesday, crews were diverted to two abandoned campfires in one day, prompting officials to urge residents to put out their campfires completely before leaving the area.