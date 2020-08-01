The Upper Provo wildfire continued to burn Saturday, impacting 378 acres and reaching 5% containment by 10:30 a.m.
The fire is burning between the Mirror Lake highway and the 2018 Murdock fire scar. The fire, which was human-caused, according to a National Forest Service press release, is still under investigation.
Road closures Saturday included the Murdock Basin road (Forest Service road No. 137) and Broadhead Meadows road (Forest Service road No. 416) as well as the area around Murdock Basin and Broadhead Meadows.
The fire started Friday around 1 p.m., and is in steep rocky inaccessible terrain.
The 112-personnel, two-squad crew is fighting the fire with two helicopters, five engines and one airplane. The firefighting effort is expected to be bolstered Saturday by an additional squad and two 20-person crews.