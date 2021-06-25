With the need to have more Utah residents vaccinated as a protection from COVID-19, the Utah Transit Authority has been offering free rides. On Friday, it announced a continuation of the program.
“UTA continues to support the statewide effort to increase accessibility to COVID-19 vaccinations by extending its free fares to and from scheduled vaccination appointments for three more months,” said Carl Arky, senior media relations specialist for UTA.
“Originally launched in March and scheduled to expire June 30, UTA’s free fares have now been extended through Sept. 30 on all UTA modes, including TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line streetcar, bus, Paratransit, UTA On Demand service and PC-SLC Connect,” Arky added.
The free fare is valid on the date of the vaccination appointment. Riders must have a confirmed vaccination appointment and show their appointment confirmation, either in print form or on a mobile device, when they board a bus or are asked to show their fare on rail.
“We haven’t be able to gauge ridership (for vaccinations),” Arky said. “Hopefully it’s had an impact and encouraged some to get vaccinated.”
UTA has been a stakeholder in keeping the public safe during the pandemic. Only recently did the agency start allowing entrance to a bus by the front entrance.
UTA is still under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements, including an order that all riding customers wear face masks.
When it comes to ridership, Arky noted that UTA is seeing a gradual return and buildup in ridership. In May, there were 70,887 riders. Last year, ridership was around 48,000. In February 2019, ridership was a 150,000.
Arky believes that, come fall, UTA will again see a spike in ridership as students come back to Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University.