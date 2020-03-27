With drastically falling ridership on all of its transportation options, the Utah Transit Authority has announced significant adjustments to its services beginning April 5.
Bus ridership is down 56%, FrontRunner ridership has decreased by 75%, TRAX has dropped 60% and Paratransit ridership is off about 75%, according to UTA data.
UTA released the information Friday.
“With ridership far lower than normal, UTA is also experiencing a decrease in fares and anticipates a future decrease in sales tax revenue,” the press release said. “As part of the ongoing effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus while keeping riders and employees safe and ensuring fiscal responsibility, Utah Transit Authority will temporarily reduce service beginning April 5, 2020.”
UTA is now focusing on providing critical service for those who depend on it for essential transportation needs.
The new service schedules replace UTA’s previously planned April Change Day schedules.
While specific schedules are not yet available, the following overall changes are being implemented:
UTA is adjusting frequency on most 15- and 30-minute bus routes.
UVX frequency is adjusting from six minutes to 15 minutes.
TRAX is adjusting frequency from 15 minutes to 30 minutes.
FrontRunner is adjusting frequency from 30 to 60 minutes.
UTA noted that beginning Tuesday, riders will be able to plan trips taking place after the April 5 change day.
The new schedules will be posted on the UTA web site as soon as possible.
“The safety of UTA’s riders, employees and community remains our top priority throughout this pandemic and UTA continues to follow the recommendations of health and safety experts,” the press release said.
In addition to regular daily vehicle and station cleaning, UTA has implemented additional disinfecting and social distancing measures to keep everyone safe, according to the press release.
“UTA is providing hand sanitizer to bus operators. Bus operators and transit police officers are not handling passes and will be conducting visual fare inspections only,” the release said.
With more people staying home, there is more space on buses and trains for riders to socially distance while riding. UTA advises riders to be mindful of others and practice social distancing on vehicles and at bus stops and rail platforms.
“Anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to stay home,” the press release said. “The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing. Continue to check rideuta.com/health for the latest information."