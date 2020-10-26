Over the past two weeks, both the Orem and Provo city councils have been presented with a transportation plan for State Street from Lehi to Provo’s 500 West.
Now, residents have a last turn to give their input to the matter.
Seven cities in Utah County, in collaboration with the Utah Transit Authority (UTA), the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the Mountainland Association of Governments, have initiated the Central Corridor Transit Study.
“This study is evaluating options for reliable high-capacity transit service, with greater frequency, between Lehi and Provo,” according to Carl Arky, UTA spokesman. “The study has identified a Preferred Alternative route for a bus rapid transit (BRT) line connecting the two cities.”
The project team will host two online public meetings to present the Preferred Alternative, answer questions and gather input and feedback on the study.
These meetings are scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Monday and from 7-8 p.m. Thursday. The same information will be provided at both meetings. A link to the meeting will be provided on the CCTS website 15 minutes prior to the presentation start time.
The proposed BRT line, similar to Utah Valley Express (UVX), utilizes higher-capacity buses traveling almost exclusively in their own lanes, enhanced station areas and features allowing for efficient boarding, according to Arky.
These upgrades would result in faster and more reliable transit service. A proposed route map with station locations is online at centraltransitutah.utah.gov.
“The expansion of transit options from Lehi to Provo is critical to address the rapid population growth in Utah County,” said Mary De La Mare-Schaefer, UTA regional general manager. “The Central Corridor Transit Study is the first step in this process.”
In addition to the public meetings, the public may provide input on the Preferred Alternative in the following ways:
• Leaving comments at www.centraltransit.utah.gov on the interactive map.
• Emailing centraltransit@utah.gov.
• Calling the project hotline at (385) 355-3133.
The study is evaluating ridership, travel times, land use, economics, cost and public input to shape the development of the Preferred Alternative.
According to Arky, the study is expected to be completed in late 2021 and will be advanced for further review in an environmental/engineering study.