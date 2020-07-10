A handful of wildlife and conservation organizations and other groups announced a partnership to increase water flow in the lower Provo River after Utah experienced its third driest spring on record.
The groups, which include the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conservation Commission, United States Department of Interior, Central Utah Water Conservancy District and Trout Unlimited, announced the 10-year project on June 30, which they said would improve fishing and other recreational activities.
“Both the fishery and everyone that uses the river will benefit,” the groups said in a press release. “Anglers and wildlife management species have been concerned about the low flow for years and applaud the solution.”
Water from the Provo River has been used for the past century to generate power for the Olmsted Hydroelectric Power Plant, according to the press release. The Central Utah Water Conservancy District proposed “allowing some water to remain in the river instead of diverting it for hydropower generation.”
Through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Facebook, which is building a massive data center in Eagle Mountain, committed to “ensure 7.15 cfs (cubic feet per second) remains in the river during the hottest months of the year for 10 years” between Timpanogos and the Murdock Diversion at the mouth of Provo Canyon.
Additionally, the DWR and Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conservation Commission contributed funding to increase river flow by 12 cfs throughout the 10-year partnership. In total, the partners raised around $750,000 for the flow increase project.
“Part of having a safe and secure water supply is addressing the environmental issues that arise from the delivery of that water,” Mike Mills, a Central Utah Water Conservancy District biologist and coordinator of the June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program, said in the press release. “We appreciate the partners that have come together to find solutions to the needs of the Provo River.”
Chris Crockett, the DWR’s regional aquatics program manager, said the lower Provo River “is one of Utah’s premier fisheries and is fished by nearly 7,000 anglers per mile per year.”
“The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Habitat Council and Blue Ribbon Fisheries Advisory Council recognize the value of maintaining flows with this unique stretch of river and are excited to contribute to its long term health,” said Crockett.
The Provo River, a popular area for fishing, rafting and other outdoor activities, has struggled with low water flow during the summer months for years. An abnormally dry spring and above-average temperatures in May have made the situation worse.
During a Legislative Water Development Commission meeting on June 22, Glen Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office, told the commission that the state’s water year took “a little bit of a nosedive” in April and May and warned about “moderate” to “severe” droughts throughout all of Utah.
The majority of Utah County had between 0% and 30% average precipitation in May, according to data from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service data presented to the commission in June showed Provo River near Hailstone in Wasatch County being at 80% capacity.
As of Thursday, a U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly all of Utah County being listed as having “severe” drought intensity, while the eastern edge of the county is listed as having “moderate” drought intensity.
Water flow dedicated to the lower Provo River project began on June 25, according to the press release. No existing water rights were impacted by the agreement.