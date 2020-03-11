The Utah County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue charges against Brigham Young University junior linebacker Chaz Ah You.
Utah County Attorney David Leavitt released a statement Tuesday, stating that the case was declined due to lack of admissible evidence and in the interests of justice.
In Utah County, evidence and reports from law enforcement are reviewed by the county attorney’s office screening team. The team is made up of the county’s most experience attorney’s, Leavitt said, and they review everything that is submitted before forwarding a recommendation to him.
Following their recommendation, Leavitt does his own review before making a final decision.
“Every case is unique,” Leavitt said in the statement. “Every case has its own facts. I lean on the experience of my screening team to wisely balance the evidence with the rights of the accused, and the State’s ability to be effective at trial. In this case, there is a lack of admissible evidence. Just would not be served in this matter.”
On Feb. 8, Ah You was arrested in Eagle Mountain on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers observed Ah You traveling 75 mph in a stretch of road zoned with a 35 mph speed limit. Officials also reported seeing Ah You change lanes without signaling and following other vehicles too closely.
The arresting officer conducted a traffic stop before placing him under arrest. According to arrest documents, law enforcement discovered a THC vape pen and two containers of alcohol. Of the two containers, one was partially full and the other was empty.
He was pulled over and placed under arrest. During an inventory search of the vehicle, the police officer discovered two containers of alcohol, one partially full and one empty, as well as a THC vape pen.
He was booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.
Leavitt stressed that where Ah You attends school did not affect the decision to not pursue charges.
“My job is to safeguard the rights of all in a potential criminal matter and direct my attention to the laws and facts.”
Ah You played football at BYU in the 2017 and 2019 seasons. He is the second BYU football player to be arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence in the last year.
Neil Pau’u, a BYU wide receiver, faced similar charges after his arrest in June 2019. Pau’u pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of impaired driving.