The Utah County Board of Health is officially urging state legislators to enact laws to crack down on vaping.
The board voted 6-0 during a special meeting Thursday in favor of a resolution that forwards nine suggestions to state lawmakers.
“The statistics with young people have been truly frightening, at least with how many of them have tried it,” Dianne Carr, a member of the board, said during the meeting.
The rate of children who have used electronic cigarettes has doubled this decade, increasing from 5.8% of students who had vaped in 2013 to 11.1% in 2017, according to a 2017 report from the Utah Department of Health. In 2017, about a third of 12th graders reported they had experimented with vaping.
There has been one death and 115 people hospitalized for vaping-associated lung injuries in Utah as of Monday, according to information from the Utah Department of Health. The state suspects that vaping THC cartridges is the main cause behind the outbreak.
County-level health departments are unable to create any ordinances, rules or regulations that impact the sale, minimum age of sale or placement display of e-cigarettes that is not identical to state law.
The resolution includes the following nine suggestions for the state legislature:
- Increase the age to purchase e-cigarette products to 21.
- Include e-cigarette devices and products in the existing tobacco product excise tax and use the tax revenue to fund prevention and enforcement efforts.
- Ban all flavored e-cigarette products, or in the alternative, require flavored e-cigarette products be sold only in a permitted tobacco specialty retail business.
- Clarify that a general tobacco retailer must not appear to be a tobacco specialty retail store on the exterior by the name and advertising present, or on the interior with the focus being on tobacco products and a preponderance of tobacco paraphernalia and promotional materials.
- Require that tobacco retailers provide the customer with an itemized receipt for each sale of a tobacco product, an e-cigarette product or a nicotine product.
- Require that all tobacco retailers maintain an itemized transaction log that separately identifies, for each sale of a tobacco product, an e-cigarette product or a nicotine product.
- Prohibit the sale of any e-cigarette device or product for an amount less than the cost of the product to the manufacturer, wholesaler or retailer.
- Enforce existing prohibitions against the sale of e-cigarette devices and products on the internet.
- Give schools explicit authority to confiscate and destroy any e-cigarette device and/or product found on school property in possession of a student regardless of who owns the device or product.
Carr noted that she especially liked the rule allowing for vaping devices found at schools to be destroyed, no matter who owns them.
The board questioned if vaping-related legislation is likely to pass during the state’s next session.
“The tobacco lobby is very strong,” said Ralph Clegg, the executive director of the Utah County Health Department.
Clegg said he knew of six bills related to e-cigarettes that will be proposed.
“The problem is as soon as you try to close these holes somebody will think of something else,” he said.
Clegg said that includes flipping letters on signs so that a vaping shop doesn’t say “vape” because the “a” or another letter is mirrored.