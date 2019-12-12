The Utah County Board of Health is banding together with boards of health across the state to encourage the state legislature to enact additional regulations regarding electronic cigarettes.
“It’s been building for a while,” said Ralph Clegg, the executive director of the Utah County Health Department.
County-level health departments are unable to create any ordinances, rules or regulations that impact the sale, minimum age of sale or placement display of e-cigarettes that is not identical to state law.
Utah County’s proposed resolution includes the following nine suggestions for the state legislature:
-Increase the age to purchase electronic cigarette products to 21.
-Include e-cigarette devices and products in the existing tobacco product excise tax and use the tax revenue to fund prevention and enforcement efforts.
-Ban all flavored e-cigarette products, or in the alternative, require that flavored e-cigarette products be sold only in a permitted tobacco specialty retail business.
-Clarify that a general tobacco retailer must not appear to be a tobacco specialty retail store on the exterior by the name and advertising present, or on the interior with the focus being on tobacco products and a preponderance of tobacco paraphernalia and promotional materials.
-Require that tobacco retailers provide the customer with an itemized receipt for each sale of a tobacco product, an e-cigarette product or a nicotine product.
-Require that all tobacco retailers maintain an itemized transaction log that separately identifies, for each sale of a tobacco product, an e-cigarette product or a nicotine product.
-Prohibit the sale of any e-cigarette device or product for an amount less than the cost of the product to the manufacturer, wholesaler or retailer.
-Enforce existing prohibitions against the sale of e-cigarette devices and products on the internet.
-Give schools explicit authority to confiscate and destroy any e-cigarette device and/or product found on school property in possession of a student regardless of who owns the device or product.
The resolution notes that the United States Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommend against all e-cigarette use.
“There has not been studies to show that vaping is safe, and we are finding out in many cases that it isn’t,” Clegg said.
The Utah County Health Department is especially concerned about e-cigarette use in teens.
The rate of children who have used e-cigarettes has doubled this decade, increasing from 5.8% of students who had vaped in 2013 to 11.1% in 2017, according to a 2017 report from the Utah Department of Health. In 2017, about a third of 12th graders reported they had experimented with vaping.
There has been one death and 115 people hospitalized for vaping-associated lung injuries in Utah as of Monday, according to information from the Utah Department of Health. The state suspects that vaping THC cartridges is the main cause behind the outbreak.
With usage rates up, Clegg said the resolution is a way for the local department to do something to help curb rates.
Vaping, he said, is reinvigorating messages about the hazards of smoking.
“It is renewing the understanding of how dangerous nicotine can be, particularly for our youth,” Clegg said. “They are at an age where their minds are still developing and nicotine interferes with all that and adversely affects their health for years to come.”
Clegg said the items included in the resolution could prevent vaping stores from labeling themselves as general stores, will give schools the ability to destroy e-cigarettes they find on campuses, and deter youth from vaping.
“We are trying to get them to close some of the loopholes that exist,” Clegg said.
The Utah County Board of Health will vote on the proposed resolution during a special meeting on Dec. 19.