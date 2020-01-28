The Utah County Board of Health reiterated its support Monday of state legislation that would close loopholes around vaping and electronic cigarette-related regulation.
“When they are calling the rooms at schools ‘vaping rooms’ instead of ‘restrooms,’ we are in a crisis,” said Dianne Carr, a member of the Utah County Board of Health.
The board met Monday to discuss its legislative priorities as the Utah state legislature began its first day of the 2020 session.
It went over a list of bills being tracked by the Utah Association of Local Health Departments, which included multiple pieces of potential legislation around vaping.
The list included support for Senate Bill 37, proposed by Sen. Allen Christensen that would impose an excise tax on the sale of e-cigarette products, House Bill 118, proposed by Rep. Jen Dailey Provost, which would amend the definition of a retail tobacco specialty business to include retailers that sell flavored products and House Bill 58, proposed by Rep. Susan Pulsipher, which would require schools to create discipline procedures to address the use and possession of e-cigarette products on school property.
“There will be intentional lobbying from the tobacco industry,” said Ralph Clegg, the executive director of the Utah County Health Department.
Gaye Ray, a member of the Utah County Board of Health, said vaping reminds her of the early days of tobacco.
“Now it’s the gateway drug,” Ray said.
Clegg said he’d also like to see a state bill that would mimic the recent federal change that adjusted the legal age to buy tobacco to 21. He said businesses have called stating that they’re confused what the minimum age to buy tobacco is. While federal law is now 21, the state’s requirement remains at 19.
“We think the best thing is for the state law to come in line with the federal law, and that will eliminate confusion,” Clegg said.
The Utah Department of Health has reported 127 cases of e-cigarette produce use associated lung injury, as of Jan. 6. One person has died as a result of the outbreak, which the state suspects that vaping THC cartridges is the reason behind the outbreak.
The board adopted a vaping resolution in December that forwarded nine suggestions to state lawmakers for the 2020 legislative session:
- Increase the age to purchase e-cigarette products to 21.
- Include e-cigarette devices and products in the existing tobacco product excise tax and use the tax revenue to fund prevention and enforcement efforts.
- Ban all flavored e-cigarette products, or in the alternative, require flavored e-cigarette products be sold only in a permitted tobacco specialty retail business.
- Clarify that a general tobacco retailer must not appear to be a tobacco specialty retail store on the exterior by the name and advertising present, or on the interior with the focus being on tobacco products and a preponderance of tobacco paraphernalia and promotional materials.
- Require that tobacco retailers provide the customer with an itemized receipt for each sale of a tobacco product, an e-cigarette product or a nicotine product.
- Require that all tobacco retailers maintain an itemized transaction log that separately identifies, for each sale of a tobacco product, an e-cigarette product or a nicotine product.
- Prohibit the sale of any e-cigarette device or product for an amount less than the cost of the product to the manufacturer, wholesaler or retailer.
- Enforce existing prohibitions against the sale of e-cigarette devices and products on the internet.
- Give schools explicit authority to confiscate and destroy any e-cigarette device and/or product found on school property in possession of a student regardless of who owns the device or product.