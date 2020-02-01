A handful of state legislators were on the hot seat Saturday at the first Eggs and Issues breakfast of the 2020 Utah State Legislative Session — an event sponsored by the Women’s Legislative Council of Utah County and hosted by Utah Valley Hospital.
The event provided public opportunity to discuss legislative issues.
The panel of legislators included Representatives Keven Stratton, R-Orem/Provo; Adam Robertson, R-Provo; Val Peterson, R-Orem/Pleasant Grove/American Fork; Marsha Judkins, R-Provo; Brady Brammer, R-Alpine/Highland/Cedar Hills; and Brad Daw, R-Orem. Senator Curt Bramble, R-District 16, and Congressman John Curtis, R-Uath, were also in the audience as well as other county and city elected officials.
While each representative spoke to things they are working on including everything from unusually large school fees to truth in renting, it was the questions on the repeal of the recent tax referendum that was weighing on the minds of many residents.
“We’re getting tax weary in this county,” Stratton said.
Bramble said that after all the work and one draft of the bill after another, he couldn’t get a copy of S.B. 2001 and had less than a day to look it over when he did get it. He said the process was flawed.
“There was no public hearing,” Bramble said. “It was a flawed process. We’ve got complex problems.”
Robertson said he wasn’t opposed to the tax bill but that he had different concerns. For him it was how the tax reform was structured.
“More needs to be addressed on collecting taxes,” Robertson said.
With the millions of dollars involved, Peterson said the public needed more information.
“We work for all of you,” Peterson said. “I don’t think we did a good job of educating you.”
Judkins was concerned about vulnerable residents who are over-taxed.
“I was against it. It created a financial burden on the most vulnerable citizens,” Judkins said. “There were several reasons (to vote no).”
Daw is hoping the legislators will not put off working on reframing the tax bill.
“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board. We have a duty not to set it aside, he said.
Questions from the audience went from the state tax issues to what the legislators think of the Utah County Commissioners raising property taxes.
Those who spoke defrayed to the Utah County Commission but said repeatedly to be aware of raising taxes incrementally rather than kicking the can down the road and having tax payers get dinged with unexpectedly high property tax increases.
Following the hour and a half discussion, Curtis was invited to stand and say a few words.
“This has been very therapeutic this morning, even at 7 a.m.,” Curtis said. “We saw legislators be accountable today. That gives me hope.”
In referring to the complex issues facing the country, Curtis noted there are still things getting done. He looks forward to better days.
Curtis talked about walking around Washington D.C. and looking up at the capitol.
“I say to myself, holy cow, I get to work there,” Curtis said. “We will be fine. We’ve been in some bad places and we are self-healing. I have hope.”
Curtis added, “I don’t know when I’ll be done with this (serving in congress), but I will need a shower that lasts a year.”
There are two more chances to attend the free Eggs and Issues event with state legislators at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 and March 7 in the Sorenson Tower Education Center at Utah Valley Hospital.