Dozens of people participated in the Utah County Against Police Brutality car caravan protest in Provo on Saturday afternoon.
The demonstration was in support of justice for Bernardo Palacios and George Floyd. Palacios was killed by police in Salt Lake City on May 23 after officers responded to a call involving gun threats; Palacios reportedly fled the scene for a short time, then was confronted by police, and shots were fired. Floyd, a black man, was killed by police on May 25 in Minnesota after an officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.
Utah County residents’ demonstration against police brutality was one of many occurring recently throughout the country. Some of these protests have led to riots, including the one in Salt Lake City on Saturday; Utah County’s demonstration remained peaceful.
Participants displayed signs and car paint on their vehicles as they drove in a loop up and down University Avenue.
Orem resident Chantal Wahiv said she decided to participate in the Utah County demonstration because she comes from a biracial family with a black dad and white mom.
“So this is very near and dear to my heart — fighting for rights,” Wahiv said. “And this has been going on for hundreds of years in America. Bringing awareness and having a voice is so important.”
When asked what she hopes the demonstration will communicate, she replied, “That we won’t be silenced and that we want to be heard and we will be heard.”
Mariane Rizzuto, of Springville, said she chose to join in the protest because she sees a major problem with systemic racism in the country.
“I want to do what I can to help be a part of the solution,” Rizzuto said.
Provo residents Kelli McCaffery and Eden Black said they had plenty of reasons for participating in the caravan.
“It (racism) is a big problem that’s been happening throughout history,” McCaffery said.
McCaffery added she wanted to protest because Floyd was murdered, and the officer who killed him is not facing just consequences.
Black added, “We’ve progressed as a society, but nowhere near to the point that we need to be.”
Many participants met in the parking lot of the Provo City Library before the caravan began at 5 p.m. to gather and prepare their vehicles. Car signs and paint included the sayings, “Black lives matter,” “I can’t breathe” (a quote from Floyd while being arrested), “Say their names,” and “We mourn with those who mourn.”
After a slow, backed-up move out of the library parking lot, vehicles turned northbound onto University Avenue and drove in a parade, looping back at 2230 North and driving in the loop for about an hour.