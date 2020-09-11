A Utah County couple is in custody after their friends alleged they pulled out a firearm in a moving car, robbing and kidnapping the driver of the vehicle at gunpoint.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to reports of a weapons offense Thursday evening just before 9 p.m. The reporting party told police a woman had pulled a gun on them as they were giving two other people a ride to another location, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Once authorities arrived on scene, they made contact with two of the vehicle’s occupants, including the driver. The reporting party told police 25-year-old Misty May Decker of Springville had allegedly asked them if they could give her and 32-year-old Timothy Michael Deelon Williams of Provo a ride.
The pair agreed, and they picked up Decker and Williams at a Maverick in Provo. The male passenger allegedly said “things got strange” once they picked up Decker and Williams, according to arrest documents.
During the ride, Williams was seated behind the driver’s seat and Decker was in the middle next to Williams. Decker and Williams reportedly asked to be taken to Payson, and once they arrived, they asked the complainants to take them to a few other locations, which the driver did over the next few hours.
The complainants advised police they began to get tired after a while and wanted to go home and go to sleep. After driving the pair to an apartment in Spanish Fork and waiting hours for Decker and Williams, the complainants spoke up and asked the two to get out of the car.
The driver began to get on the freeway at University Avenue in Provo to travel to Springville and drop off Decker and Williams when Williams allegedly brandished a handgun, beginning to wave it between the driver and passenger, and telling the driver, “You will take me wherever I want to go,” according to arrest documents.
The driver advised authorities that Williams reportedly kept referring to her using derogatory terms and threatening that his sister was going to injure her. Williams allegedly made the driver turn the vehicle around before they entered the freeway and told them to drive toward a trailer park near the Deseret Industries in Provo.
The vehicle pulled into a trailer park where Williams allegedly grabbed the keys out of the ignition of the vehicle and had Decker grab stuff out of the car.
The driver reported to police that Williams also allegedly took their phone — a black Galaxy Note 5 — before he threw the keys back in the car and left.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when Williams threw the keys back, the passenger reported he said: “This ain’t over. Your car is hit. Me and my buddies will destroy your car, and you and your wife will leave your daughter parentless.”
With the help of Adult Probation and Parole, authorities took Decker into custody without incident.
Decker was arrested under the suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping. Williams has not been arrested at the time of publishing.
Decker is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.