While a good portion of students in Utah County have had access to computers to do their school work from home, there are some who still need help.
United Way of Utah County’s Digital Inclusion Program distributed 45 computers to community members last week, many of whom are enrolled in the English Language Acquisition classes with Provo Adult Education.
These new devices will help families who are working, studying and socializing digitally. The computers were donated by way of the adopt-a-computer program, which is now temporarily suspended due to caution over the spread of COVID-19.
“We received 20 computers last semester,” said Chloe Valentine, English Language Acquisition program manager. “They (United Way) were planning to do the same thing this semester. They had 45 computers ready and decided to given them all before they had to close down.”
Valentine said there is a range of people in various ages and needs that should to be connected to the internet.
She said there are many older students who don’t have children that might have already received chrome books from the school district.
“We tried to prioritize who needs them the most,” Valentine said. The ELA program has more than 300 students in the Provo School District.
These computers will also allow students to look for jobs, study for job certificates, and even facilitate their children's schoolwork, she said.
“Having the computers will open up the digital world to these students and the computers will help them stay connected with their teachers during this time of distance learning,” said Nicki Wake, Adult Education Coordinator. “Their teachers are reaching out to them through Zoom and other online means.”
One mother who received a computer is raising seven children and sees her computer as a crucial way to provide for her family. She wrote her thoughts in a thank-you letter to United Way.
The note translated from Spanish said, "Thank you for this help with the computer. It will help me keep studying English and be able to find a good job to keep supporting my kids,” she said. “I am a single mother and the only income we have depends on me going out and looking for it. My income is the only thing supporting our family.”
This single mother is one of a number of people who will be able to use the computers to help them move forward with their education, particularly during the school closures due to the pandemic.
“Access to a computer and technology is crucial for families to become self-sufficient, especially during this time of social distancing,” said Bill Hulterstrom, United Way of Utah County President & CEO.
Although Digital Inclusion’s adopt-a-computer program is currently suspended to contain the spread of COVID-19, United Way would like residents to consider reaching out to a neighbor who may need a computer at this time.
“Digital Inclusion encompasses three areas,” said Kayla Bradshaw, volunteer coordinator. “We are working towards having every home in Utah County connected to the internet, a computer in that home, and the skills to use it.”
Bradshaw added, “We know now, more than ever, that being digitally connected is not a luxury, but a necessity to survive in this world. Our program is supported by many generous donors and volunteers that give equipment and time to teaching computer skills.”
For more information about United Way’s Digital Inclusion program, visit https://unitedwayuc.org or call 801-374-2588.