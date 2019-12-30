Utah County’s influenza-like illness activity rate has reached “high” levels, according to a report from the Utah Department of Health.
There were 31 total hospitalizations throughout the state for the flu during the week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, with a total of 110 seasonal flu-associated hospitalizations. Utah County had seven hospitalizations for the flu that week, bringing the seasonal total to 16 hospitalizations.
“This rate of hospitalizations is normal for this time of year, and the overall severity is still considered low,” the Utah Influenza Report from the Utah Department of Health for the week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 reads.
The 2019-20 flu season hospitalization rate is similar to that of the 2018-19 flu season.
The flu was the 11th leading cause of death in Utah County last year, contributing to 44 deaths in 2018.
Flu-like illnesses, which are defined as a fever, a cough and/or a sore throat were rated at a “high” activity level for Salt Lake and Utah counties, the highest reported levels in the state.
Nationwide, the number of hospitalizations from the flu is expected to be the lowest in about a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been up to 6.6 million flu illnesses, up to 3.2 million medical visits, up to 68,000 hospitalizations and between 2,100 and 5,200 related to the flu nationwide from Oct. 1 to Dec. 21, according to the centers’ 2019-20 preliminary in-season flu estimates.
It’s not too late to get the flu shot, according to Nancy Flake, the bureau director over the immunizations and tuberculosis clinic at the Utah County Health Department. She expects to see more people experience the flu in the new year.
“It will peak in February,” Flake said.
The health department offers the flu shot at its Provo, Payson and American Fork offices. Flake said staff will continue administering the flu shot to those who ask for it up until the shot expires at the end of June.
The clinics see the highest number of people asking for the flu shot in October, according to Flake. September is typically busy as well.
The shot takes about one to two weeks to become effective. Flake said staff typically won’t administer a flu shot to someone who already has the flu.
She encourages people to become immunized, especially if they are around a senior or an infant.
“Protect yourself and people around you,” she said.