Utah County is seeing a doula boom

Melissa Chappell wants to make sure that every woman who wants a doula can access one.
“Sometimes all someone needs is for someone to witness the experience and see that she has had this experience, and help her get through it, without being disrespected or traumatized,” she said.
Chappell is a state-licensed midwife, a doula trainer for DONA International and the owner of Songbird Maternity in Orem.
“Doula” was an unfamiliar word when Chappell became a doula in 1997. Since then, she’s seen the number of people attending her trainings more than double.
“The use of doulas and the popularity of doulas has skyrocketed in the last three to five years,” Chappell said.
A generational shift
Doulas act as birth coaches and assist a person in labor by providing physical, educational and emotional support.
Doulas aren’t licensed, but most do have some form of certification or training. Because doulas do not have a governing body, it is impossible to know how many active doulas are in an area.
Doulas help clients advocate for themselves and can act as a liaison between the client and provider. They do not perform medical work.
“If a doula is doing anything clinical, she is acting outside her scope of practice,” Chappell said.
The profession gained the official support of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 2017, when the organization wrote that the use of a doula was associated with fewer cesarean sections, shorter labors and fewer reports of mothers feeling unhappy with their births.
Chappell attributes the rise in demand for a doula to social media and a new generation of women who are opening up to each other about birth.
“I think a lot of women when they first come, they’re hoping for someone to save them from the procedures and policies that they are afraid of that they have heard about at the hospital,” Chappell said. “But we quickly tell them that if they aren’t feeling comfortable with their provider, that we can help them switch to someone who would more readily support what they want.”
Doulas work with clients who are seeking to give birth at home, at a birth center, at a hospital or plan to be either unmedicated or medicated.
Doulas can also talk clients through their medical options and bring a medical provider back into the room for additional questions.
“I personally tell people I am not here to protect you, but I am here to act as an advocate and help you find a voice,” Chappell said.
The majority of Chappell’s clients as a doula are first-time mothers, women in their 20s and those who have had prior poor birth experiences.
“I think a lot of the medical profession measures a successful birth by whether or not the baby and the mom are alive,” Chappell said. “That is a great measurement, but it is not the only one we should be paying attention to.”
The amount of mothers who invite a doula into Intermountain Healthcare hospitals remains small, according to Anne-Marie Savage, the director of women’s services at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo and the executive director of obstetric and neonatal operations at Intermountain Healthcare.
Savage said Intermountain Healthcare uses guidelines from DONA International, a doula organization, for doulas. Those hospital rules include that doulas are to not talk for a patient, that they must respect patient privacy and that they are not to take blood pressure, diagnose a mother or give vaginal exams.
“We have some lay doulas in the public that have oftentimes been inappropriate or risked patient outcome because of the way they are behaving,” Savage said.
She said that the hospital system wants to meet the needs of moms for how they want to deliver. That could mean following in the footsteps of the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, which has a volunteer doula program.
“We are looking nationally at what’s been practiced and what can we do that’s unique for our patients,” Savage said.
Savage said having another body in the room with a mother giving birth is helpful.
“We want to meet mom where mom wants it,” Savage said. “She’s the captain of the ship, and if she wants attendants in the room to help with low back counter pressure, then let’s offer it to her.”
Acting as a witness
Cristina McLennan was first inspired to become involved in the birthing process after watching a birth in 2014 at a women’s clinic in Uganda.
McLennan, who is a doula, a midwife apprentice and a recreational therapist, enjoys the rush and feeling of honor in assisting someone in labor.
“It’s beyond words,” McLennan said.
As a doula, she also helps clients’ partners get involved in the birth experience.
“I think that partners are just like deer in the headlights when their partner is going through labor and all that comes with it,” she said.
That can include guiding partners on what to do, or explaining that what the woman giving birth is experiencing is normal.
Chappell said that having a doula present helps the partner to get more involved, and that partners have become the greatest support of doulas after a birth.
“I’ve had partners who before the birth were skeptical of doulas, and afterwards were like, ‘can we video review you? Can I buy you a new car?’” Chappell said. “They were the new advocates for doulas after we’ve been through the experience, and that translates to the partner also having a positive experience.”
Chappell said her goal is to make a birth a positive experience, even if it wasn’t the birth that the mother initially wanted.
Sometimes, that support can simply be being present.
“If you can act as a loving witness, then you are golden,” she said.
Beyond birth
Stephanie Sorensen, of Bodhi Birth Services, started by teaching prenatal yoga and then becoming a childbirth educator. But, she realized, she wanted more.
“I still wanted to be a part of that actual moment when a woman becomes a mother and help her realize the profound transition that she’s experiencing and how to be prepared for it, how to thrive in it and how to be transformed by it, and in order to do that, I had to be there,” Sorensen said.
The next step was to become a doula. Since then, she’s expanded her services to include postpartum work, which includes options such as a personal mentoring session, chakra alignment, partner yoga and a ceremony called the Closing of the Bones.
Sorensen said a woman needs to consider her mental and physical health after birth, but she also see things from a spiritual and emotional standpoint.
“Childbirth is this really remarkable mixture of things that can actually propel a woman to have a spiritual maturation,” Sorensen said.
It all stems from her own postpartum experience.
“You tend to think you are the only one,” Sorensen said. “You think you are the only one suffering, so you don’t talk about it. You keep it yourself. No one mentioned to me after my first baby was born that I might have postpartum depression because I wasn’t letting them in enough to know.”
She said women are becoming more empowered about their bodies and reproduction.
“I think women are waking up, and I think they are not OK with the status quo,” Sorensen said.
She said more and more doulas are offering postpartum services.
“For whatever reason globally there are incredible postpartum traditions that honor and support and sustain the new couple in this new transition, and then in America, if you’re lucky, you get three weeks paid leave,” Sorensen said.