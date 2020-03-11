Utah County nonprofit agencies appear to be geared up and prepared for whatever may come concerning the COVID-19 virus.
Karen McCandless, director of Community Action Services and Food Bank, says having hand sanitizer and face masks is just part of her daily routine, COVID-19 or not.
Community Action Services
“With the population we work with, practicing hand washing has always happened,” McCandless said. “We have hand sanitizer and masks already. We’ve had permanent hand sanitizer machines for more than seven years. Our volunteers already wear gloves.”
McCandless said if employees or volunteers feel ill they are not to come to work and they will not need a doctor’s note to get back in if they are self-quarantined.
“We are very volunteer-dependent,” McCandless said. “We are just staying the course and being aware of working with correct information.”
McCandless said she has not seen a decline or increase in the participation of their programs as COVID-19 is starting to show up in Utah.
It is the homeless populations that have compromised immune systems and poor eating habits that has McCandless concerned, she said.
“The homeless are more likely to get this (COVID-19) if it comes here,” McCandless said.
She indicated Community Action is working with its national partners to keep all concerned as up-to-date as possible on the virus.
United Way
Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of the United Way of Utah County, said their offices and nonprofits have been trained in emergency response situations such as the COVID-19 epidemic.
“United Way staff along with our 2-1-1 team do train each year on how to assist the community in times of unusual need or emergencies,” Hulterstrom said.
United Way 2-1-1 provides information and referrals to community services year-round. In addition, when called upon, it helps coordinate disaster response and provides informational resources.
“2-1-1 has always worked to be prepared for challenges that may occur in our community ranging from fires, floods and health emergencies,” Hulterstrom added.
In the case of a disaster or larger-scale concern, 2-1-1 has the ability to scale up its response time and referrals thanks to local businesses who donate their money and expertise, Hulterstrom said.
“Von Gordon from Hello Communications donated more than a dozen IP phones. These phones will allow employees to connect United Way phones into their own homes,” Hulterstrom said. “If we find a need to keep people at home, our trained staff are able to take community calls at home.”
Often the need that 2-1-1 can fill is guiding families and individuals to other services that may be needed, Hulterstrom said.
“In the case of the coronavirus, United Way's 2-1-1 would have information on resources for the indirect impacts of a major health concern,” Hulterstrom said. “An example could be if someone had to take off extra time from work because of illness, where could a family get help with food, rent, or utility assistance.”