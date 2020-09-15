On Thursday, two Utah County pilots, Greg Soter and Craig Teerlink, woke up extra early, met at the Provo airport and boarded their Cessna 182 plane for what they called a fun, little trip.
Both were celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first coast-to-coast airmail run.
Soter of Provo, and Teerlink of Cedar Hills, are both long-time commercial pilots, flight instructors and incurable aviation buffs.
“We heard that a transcontinental flight was being organized to recognize the 100th anniversary of airmail,” Teerlink explained. “It sounded like fun to fly one of the segments. So we said, ‘That’s for us.’ We volunteered, and were fortunate enough to be asked to fly the Rawlins to Rock Springs, Wyoming leg.”
“We got up, flew to Wyoming, met the previous pilot, added a postcard to the mail bag and took off,” Soter said.
While is wasn’t a big deal to these flying friends, it was an opportunity to celebrate the history of airmail.
“It just sounded like a fun thing to do,” Soter said. “It was like the Pony Express in the air. Our experience was a real lark.”
While fun now, the history of the airmail system is peppered with tragedy as well.
The very earliest U.S. airmail started in 1911 and expanded nine years later.
While not wishing to diminish September as Suicide Prevention Month, Soter and Teerlink said that the early pilots often referred to themselves as the “suicide club.”
Thirty-five of the pilots hired by the Post Office Department between 1918 and 1926 were killed while flying the mail. Most of those pilots died in the early years of the service. In 1919, one pilot died for every 115,325 miles flown. By 1926, the number had dropped to one pilot death for every 2,583,056 miles flown, according to the Smithsonian National Postal Museum.
In the early days, they flew without radar, lights, radios or de-icers, and in every type of weather condition to get the mail through.
By 1919, pilots were regularly carrying mail between Omaha and Chicago. A year later, progress and the need for “fast” communication had expanded the route from Long Island, New York, westbound along 16 transfer points to Marina Field, two miles east of the Golden Gate Bridge.
According to Soter, of those 16 original transfer points, only nine of them still exist as active airports.
“Although the U.S. Postal Service takes a lot of guff now, its commitment to using those new flying machines to move the mail a hundred years ago had an enormous impact on the advancement of commercial aviation,” said Soter. “The aircraft themselves, aircraft instrumentation, navigation aids, radio communications, safety and other aviation technologies were dramatically impacted by the idea of moving mail faster than trains could do it.”
The flight Soter and Teerlink made Thursday was not very far, but they were actually flying a mail bag with letters and they felt committed to carry through the way early pilots had.
“Part of what made our flight so interesting and enjoyable Thursday is the celebration of mankind’s advancements. In many ways we’ve made incredible strides, in some ways not so much,” Soter said. “Compare the second or fraction of a second it takes an e-mail to cross the nation now, versus the days it took an envelope being carried by an airplane.”
Soter also noted the Cessna he and Teerlink flew wasn’t much faster than the airmail aircraft of 1920.