The Utah County Health Department is staying alert in case there are any local confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but is assuring people to not panic or ostracize others.
“Part of what we do is to prepare for what never comes,” said Ralph Clegg, the executive director of the Utah County Health Department.
Utah has not had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, though cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington, California and Arizona.
The 2019-nCoV strand of the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province in China. The virus has been reported in tens of thousands of people.
The coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.
The virus’s symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. There is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for the virus as of yet.
The United States reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person transmission on Jan. 30. The U.S. has also suspended entry into the country for foreign nationals who have visited China within the past 14 days.
The Utah Department of Health has activated its incident command structure in response to the virus and is monitoring the situation. It has recommended that residents avoid non-essential travel to China, to avoid traveling when sick and to wash their hands.
Intermountain Healthcare said in a written statement that it will support the Utah Department of Health in any way that it can.
“Intermountain Healthcare is working closely with local, state, and federal public health officials to follow best practice guidelines for this and any other infectious disease,” the statement reads. “Our clinicians are well prepared. Our infection control experts are mobilized and leading a coordinated effort to equip our clinical and support teams with protocols, communications, training, and supplies.”
Clegg said the Utah County Health Department has a weekly call with the Utah Department of Health and is coordinating with local hospitals.
He said the risk is low for Utah County because of the work international and national agencies are doing.
Lisa Guerra, the Utah County Health Department’s epidemiology coordinator, said people have called in with potential concerns.
In order for someone to have a confirmed case, they would need to be tested and have the sample sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until then, they’d be considered a person under investigation. Guerra said there’s also what the department calls the “worried well,” which are people who have symptoms, but haven’t traveled, or someone who has traveled and doesn’t have symptoms.
Guerra said social media rumors swirling that the state has had a confirmed case aren’t true. She said false rumors hurt people, and that people should not shun Chinese nationals out of fear they could get the virus.
If there is a confirmed case, the health department would activate its internal protocols and would follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“They are ever-changing,” said Curtis Jones, an epidemiology investigator for the Utah County Health Department.
The county health department would spread the word in the health community and could set up phone banks to answer questions from the public. It would also ask the individual who has the virus to self-isolate.
Guerra said the coronavirus is concerning to health professionals because it is new.
“We don’t know totally what the actual consequences of having multiple people with this illness might be,” she said.
There haven’t been many cases in the U.S., she said, because of the work of public health. The county health department points to the three measles cases the county had in 2015 as an example when it learned about the cases before the individuals went to church and school and were able to contain it.
“Had they gone to church on Sunday, it would have been a whole different scenario,” Clegg said.