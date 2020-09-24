Two Utah County residents were arrested in connection with several home burglaries in Provo on Wednesday.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to a local residence on reports of a residential burglary in progress. Complainants advised officials they had detained the suspect.
When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered a man — identified as 20-year-old Richard John Brown of Provo — had allegedly entered the attached garage of the residence and had begun stealing items from the garage when the homeowner confronted him, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Officers located a green Subaru parked across the street from the residence, and a female — identified as 28-year-old Amanda Renee Jensen of Eagle Mountain — was inside.
Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities allegedly found that Brown and Jensen had arrived at the residence in the Subaru, which had reportedly been stolen earlier that morning from another Provo residence but had not yet been reported stolen.
The complainants confirmed that Brown and Jensen had allegedly made entry into two vehicles parked inside of the garage as well as a vehicle that had been parked in the driveway.
Video surveillance allegedly confirmed that Brown was the one to make entry into the three vehicles, and property from all three of the vehicles was allegedly discovered on Brown’s person.
Authorities conducted an inventory on the Subaru prior to releasing it to its owner.
During the search, two items of drug paraphernalia were discovered, including a small section of foil with a dark brown substance and a short tube of plastic that appeared to be the main body of a ball point pen. Inside the pen was a white powdery substance.
Prior to the residential burglary, officials received several reports of vehicle burglaries in the area where windows were shattered and items were stolen from at least five different vehicles.
Several reportedly stolen items from those burglaries were allegedly discovered in the Subaru, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officials were able to identify several items reported stolen in the vehicle burglaries, including a backpack, two laptop computers, a fob for a gate at an apartment complex, a radar detector, a Bluetooth speaker, keys to an overhead vehicle storage box, a Go Pro, a mini Segway, a vehicle key fob and sunglasses.
Authorities believe Brown and Jensen might also have been involved in a separate residential burglary that was reported prior to the Wednesday incident. After the burglary, the complainant reported a revolver pistol, two rifles, a Remington 870 shotgun, a chainsaw and several other items were stolen from inside of the attached and detached garages. The revolver pistol was discovered inside a backpack in the Subaru.
Brown and Jensen were transported to the Provo City Police Department for further questioning. Brown allegedly told police he picked Jensen up from a grocery store in a red Ford Fusion. Jensen reportedly put a large amount of property into the Ford, which she had allegedly taken from the stolen Subaru.
Officers were able to locate the Ford in the Slate Canyon parking lot. The vehicle, according to arrest documents, had been stolen in the early morning hours Tuesday. In the vehicle, police allegedly discovered four outstanding stolen firearms, including two rifles and two shotguns.
During the interview, Brown allegedly told authorities he had stolen both the Subaru and the Ford from parking lots, adding that Jensen had reportedly been with him when the vehicles were stolen. The keys to both vehicles, he allegedly said, had been inside of the cars.
Brown reportedly said he was involved in five vehicle burglaries, allegedly telling police he and Jensen would check for open car doors and taken property from vehicles, sometimes breaking windows with bricks.
Brown and Jensen were arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony theft of a firearm, second-degree felony theft of an operable vehicle, second-degree felony receiving a stolen vehicle, second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown and Jensen are currently being held at the Utah County Jail.