The Utah County Sheriff's Office identified 21-year-old Albert John Mapa as the man who drowned in the Provo River Saturday night. On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office released more details surrounding the tragic accident.
Deputies with the Sheriff's Office received a call someone was drowning in the Provo River near the Olmstead Diversion Dam at 5:35 p.m. Saturday. The dam is located about a mile east of Bridal Veil Falls, along U.S. Highway 189, is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and operated by the Central Utah Water Conservancy District.
Mapa, a West Valley City resident who recently returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tonga, reportedly jumped off a pedestrian bridge into the water behind the dam at 5:30 p.m. Family and friends who were with him in the area moved down a short distance, closer to the dam, where they told officials they could see Mapa "appeared to be in trouble," 15 feet from the shore, the press release states.
Family and friends tried to extend paddles to Mapa to help him, but were unable to reach him before he slipped below the water's surface, after which they could not find him.
Deputies with the Sheriff's Office, along with Search and Rescue and the North Fork Fire Department arrived around 6 p.m. and began searching from the dam structure and from the shore, using probe poles. They also used a long pole with a camera at the tip provided by the Central Utah Water Conservancy District. They determined Mapa was not stuck in the outlets of the dam, according to the press release.
Search and Rescue launched an inflatable Achilles boat, in which three rescuers using probe poles and flashlights began searching the bottom of the river.
Mapa's body was located 10 minutes after rescuers began searching, at 8:50 p.m. His body was located about 35 feet down river from where he was last seen, in 14-foot deep water. Family and friends who had gathered at the site Saturday evening sang one of Mapa's favorite church hymns in Tongan, captured in a video by Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
The area where Mapa was swimming is posted as no trespassing. Officials have now posted a sign that says "no swimming" in the area as well. Also, the Utah County Sheriff's Office wants to remind anyone swimming or floating in the Provo River that Utah County Code requires they wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. Mapa was not wearing such a device when he drowned.