After several months of investigation, three Utah County residents were arrested under the suspicion of being low-level drug runners.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force learned of a group of men who were distributing heroin in Salt Lake and Utah counties. The discovery was made during several months of investigation involving a narcotic distribution group.
In April, detectives were granted authorization to intercept communications using a wiretap by the Fourth District Court of Utah County.
Using the wiretap, authorities intercepted thousands of communications between group members who were arranging the sales and distribution of heroin throughout May, according to arrest documents.
Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that the members of the group distributed heroin to more than a hundred customers throughout Salt Lake and Utah counties on a daily basis.
Authorities also were able to establish a clear organizational structure within the group involving three individuals that were identified as “low level runners,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
The group of three runners was classified as an offset satellite group that purchased large quantities of drugs from an organization and would deliver individual supplies to residents of Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Detectives identified these low-level runners as 41-year-old Emily Jean White of Lehi, 39-year-old Jeremy Farrell of Orem and 29-year-old Shelby Hogencamp of Lehi.
Detectives recorded several instances where Hogencamp allegedly met and arranged the purchase of drugs from a “mid-level runner,” taking the illegal substances to deliver to other individuals, selling the drugs in smaller amounts, according to arrest documents.
Hogencamp would frequently have Farrell, her husband, travel with her, and detectives were able to intercept several communications where the couple would talk about where they were going to retrieve the drugs, as well as who and where they were going to sell them.
Communications between White and Hogencamp also were intercepted in which Hogencamp would pick White up and the pair would travel to allegedly retrieve and sell drugs. The pair also would allegedly arrange new customer deals in Utah County.
Overall, detectives were able to intercept and record hundreds of calls and texts between White, Hogencamp and Farrell concerning their alleged drug organization and customers.
Toward the beginning of the investigation, detectives arrested White, interviewing her and asking her to not let anyone know about the investigation as the case was considered sensitive. Immediately after the interview, White allegedly got onto a jail phone, which is recorded, and called Farrell, telling him that officials were looking into them.
White’s alleged actions caused the investigation to be shut down for several weeks, according to the probable cause statement.
On Tuesday, officials were able to follow Hogencamp and Farrell around the Orem and Provo areas before Hogencamp stalled the vehicle at a Provo cemetery. An individual got into the backseat of the vehicle where Farrell was sitting in the passenger’s seat.
Detectives believed a deal was occurring, so they moved in and took Hogencamp and Farrell into custody.
During a search of the couple and their vehicle, detectives discovered a drug deal had been occurring, finding several grams of illicit substances packaged for sale.
White is currently in custody under suspicion of first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, second-degree felony obstruction of justice and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Farrell was booked into the Utah County Jail under the suspicion of first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both are being held on $30,000 bail.
Petitioned charges against Hogencamp have not been released.