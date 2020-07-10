One of the more popular events of summer in Utah County is the annual Parade of Homes that showcases current home trends and designs.
This year, the 45th Annual Parade of Homes has a virtual component and added safety measures due to COVID-19.
Hosted by the Utah Valley Home Builders Association, the parade of homes, which begins Thursday, July 23, will feature 21 newly-constructed homes throughout the county.
Visitors can walk through and explore the homes from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, July 23 to Aug. 8. Tickets are $16.
Due to COVID-19, the homebuilders association is also providing a virtual component, with five of the parade homes available to experience through a virtual tour on http://uvparade.com, with each ticket purchase, according to Steve Caldwell, executive director of UVHBA.
“The Utah Valley Home Builders Association (UVHBA) leads the way in Utah to actively protect, preserve and promote home builders and individuals working in the construction industry,” Caldwell said.
The homebuilders group has outlined a series of health and safety measures that will be used throughout the parade to keep attendees safe.
Included in those safety measures is the required use of masks, clean socks and social distancing. Sanitizing stations will also be available in each home.
A number of the homes are already owner occupied.
Guests who feel sick or show symptoms should not attend and, unlike in years past, it's recommended that children not attend the parade. More information about the safety guidelines are available on the UVHBA website.
"This year has presented all of us with a need to innovate and change. We didn't want to skip the parade, but we didn't want to needlessly endanger the health of our community, our staff or our homebuilders," Caldwell said. "The virtual event and safety precautions allow us to help meet those needs."
Caldwell noted that throughout the course of the parade, attendees will have the opportunity to visit as many of the 21 homes as they would like. Visitors can enter each of the homes once and select two homes that they would like to enter twice to be selected as the best of the parade.
Tickets can be purchased online at http://uvparade.com or on the Parade of Homes mobile app. Tickets are also available at Osmond Designs and at any Central Bank location, the two title sponsors for this year's parade.
"The parade is a big tradition for a lot of people and families," Caldwell said. "We hope that this will give those people a chance to experience something they continue to enjoy year after year."
Addresses of the featured homes in the parade will be available on July 23, the parade's opening day, and can be found on the mobile app, or on the map inside the Parade of Homes magazine.
The magazine can be picked up at the UVHBA office, Osmond Designs or Central Bank locations or at the first home visited during the parade. Tickets must be purchased before picking up a copy of the magazine.
For more information about this year's parade, download the UVHBA Utah Valley Parade mobile app or visit the website.