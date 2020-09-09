Provo residents that filed for a referendum on the recent face mask mandate now have a name: Utahns for Medical Freedom.
As of Wednesday they also have a GoFundMe account. The group, known as UMF, is seeking $5,000 to file an injunction to stop the mandate as they claim it is infringing on their constitutional rights.
Mary Nielsen, first name on the referendum and the organizer of the GoFundMe, donated the first $20 to the injunction fund.
Information found on the GoFundMe page calls out Provo City Recorder Amanda Ercanbrack and the municipal council for giving false and erroneous information.
“The council erroneously asserts they have the final say on these draconian measures,” UMF said. “According to Provo City’s recorder Amanda Ercanbrack the COVID edict is in effect and will remain in effect unless 3,200 valid signatures are gathered to put the law on hold for a 2021 ballot.
“Amanda also pointed out the law is self-expiring on November 15th of this year unless renewed by the council,” the statement continues. “Since the earliest signatures could be validated is November 5th, Amanda stated, ‘It makes initiatives on these types of ordinance moot.’ Misinformation like this has the chilling effect of dissuading any person or group from EVER filing referendums. They, along with other counties and cities, are passing ‘temporary’ ordinances that expire prior to the conclusion of the referendum process, and will repeat that process indefinitely.”
In response, Ercanbrack said that UMF is passing along false information on what she said.
Depending on how quickly the process could be completed and the required days for processing, the names on the petitions could be validated by early October. That would be before the council even takes up the mandate issue again.
Members of UMF state they have “breaking news” for both the city council and the recorder.
“They are violating our constitutional rights. This is not a game and we won’t tolerate being brow-beaten, demeaned and manipulated,” the group stated.
UMF cites the Utah Constitution Article VI Sec. 1(2)(b). The group quotes portions of the article, but leaves out the important details, according to Brian Jones, city attorney.
The full Article Vl Sec and subsections should be used, Jones said. UMF is leaving out important words including “as provided by statute.”
“It has been suggested that it is a violation of the Utah Constitution for a local law (in this case the Provo face-covering ordinance) to go into effect while opponents to that law seek to have it referred to the voters,” Jones said. “The language of the state Constitution instead states that voters may require any local law to be submitted to the voters, “as provided by statute, before the law or ordinance may take effect.”
According to Utah Code Section 20A-7-601(5)(b), part of the statute governing referenda that is specifically authorized by the Constitution, when a referendum petition has been declared sufficient, that is the point at which the law does not take effect.
“That statute does not conflict with the Constitution because the Constitution specifically delegates authority over referenda procedures to the Legislature and, according to that procedure, the petition sponsors have not successfully required that the law be submitted to the voters until the petition and the gathered signatures have been declared sufficient,” Jones said.
That still does not stop UMF from moving forward.
“We are raising funds to pay our legal fees to file an injunction to stop Provo from illegally enforcing the mandate before it has been voted on,” UMF said. “If they get away with this in Provo City, they will get away with it statewide. And the incursions will increase exponentially over time.”
The group claims that if unchallenged, local referendums will be effectively neutered.
Jones and Ercanbrack disagree. So does Cliff Strachan, executive director of the council.
“Some mask referendum sponsors and their supporters argue that the city has violated their constitutional rights because the so-called 'mask ordinance' was not suspended when the petition to gather signatures was filed,” Strachan said.
What is missing in the citation is very important, Strachan said. Like Jones, Strachan believes those statutes are critical to the interpretation of the law.
“It would be frustrating to the principles of representative government for a handful of unelected opponents of any or every law to simply file a petition and suspend that law without determining whether public sentiment is sufficient to refer the question from the elected legislative body to the voters at large,” Strachan said. “Such a situation would make governance extremely difficult, expensive and slow, if not impossible.”
It is for that reason the state legislature has made referenda available, but has defined a clear process for accessing this tool, according to Strachan.
Words or their intent, UMF points the blame right back at the city.
“Provo City is the linchpin. If they get away with flagrantly violating the Utah Constitution to enforce this ordinance, the same abuses will happen statewide,” UMF said. “And the incursions will increase exponentially over time.”
UMF said they need to file an emergency writ with the Utah Supreme Court to declare that the Provo City ordinance of a face mask mandate cannot be enforced until the referendum process has been concluded.
“While responses to COVD-19 are all over the spectrum, one point is certain: The People of the State of Utah are the final say in all legislative matters. We’ve had enough of overbearing, unaccountable, uneducated, emotional knee-jerk reactions that curtail or eliminate the people's right to decide on controversial matters concerning their health and safety,” UMF states.
UMF claims that Provo citizens who believe in health freedom are organizing in preparation to sign the petition which begins Sept. 25.
For information on UMF or the referendum, visit http://utahnsformedicalfreedom.weebly.com. Those interested may join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/utahnsformedicalfreedom.
Those interested in signing the petition must reside in Provo and register to vote in Provo to sign it.