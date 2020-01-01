A Highway Patrol trooper was struck in Provo Canyon on Wednesday while assisting on a separate crash.
A white SUV slid off the road in Provo Canyon on New Year’s Day and rolled upside down into the North Fork of the Provo River, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.
The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, including scratches and lacerations, and was checked out by medical personnel but did not need to be transported to a hospital, a spokesperson for the public safety department said.
Just after 3 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper investigating the rollover was sitting stationary in a truck on the right shoulder of State Route 92 when another vehicle crashed into him. The trooper was taken to the hospital after experiencing back pains but did not sustain serious injuries and is now home, the spokesperson said.
The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the trooper’s truck was found to be traveling too fast for the weather conditions, the press release said.
The Utah Highway Patrol advised that drivers slow down and avoid distractions while traveling in snow storms.