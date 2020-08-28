Provo police took a Vineyard man into custody Tuesday after he failed to pull over for officers during a traffic stop.
An officer with the Provo City Police Department was conducting an extra patrol when he observed a white sport motorcycle driving south without a license plate. The officer attempted to follow the motorcycle but the rider quickly turned into the parking lot of a Target.
The officer was able to catch up to the motorcycle once it was in the parking lot and observed the rider driving through the parking lot before pulling back on to Cougar Boulevard, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Believing the motorcycle might be stolen based on the actions of the rider, which appeared to be an attempt to avoid police, the officer pulled behind the motorcycle and continued to pursue it, according to arrest documents.
As the officer pulled behind the motorcycle at a red light, the rider allegedly turned around to look at him. The officer reported the motorcycle did not have a light over the license plate and that the plate had been bent up, making it difficult to read.
With these observations, the officer initiated a traffic stop, turning on his emergency lights.
The rider, however, allegedly continued to travel south on 500 West before making a quick U-turn and continuing north on 500 West. With the officer still behind him, the rider turned east onto Cougar boulevard once more, continuing to accelerate.
The officer continued to follow the motorcycle with lights and sirens activated as the rider turned south onto University Avenue.
The rider, according to the probable cause affidavit, continued to accelerate throughout the pursuit in an effort to put more distance between him and the officer. The rider also allegedly changed lanes quickly and maneuvered around vehicles in an unsafe manner, attempting to avoid the traffic stop.
The officer reported watching as the rider allegedly failed to obey traffic control devices and traveled at speeds up to 75 miles per hour on city roads. The pursuit ended once it became unsafe for both the rider and citizens in the area.
Using the license plate information, which returned to an address in Springville, the officer was able to make contact with one of the rider’s family members. The family member confirmed that another resident of the home, 20-year-old Nicholas Poulson Crookston of Springville, did own a white sport motorcycle.
The family member contacted Crookston and requested he return to the residence. A short time later, Crookston arrived, and the officer questioned him about the incident.
According to arrest documents, Crookston initially attempted to lie about the events before allegedly telling police he was the rider fleeing from authorities in Provo.
The officer discovered the license plate on the motorcycle belonged to another motorcycle, and Crookston allegedly did not have his driver’s license in his possession at the time of operating the vehicle. Additionally, Crookston did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license to allow him to operate a motorcycle.
He also reportedly said he had hidden the motorcycle at a friend’s home. Crookston’s motorcycle was impounded for reckless driving.
The officer took Crookston into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at commend of police, class B misdemeanor reckless driving, and class C misdemeanor using license plates registered to another vehicle.
He was also issued citations for operating a motorcycle without a valid license, driving a motor vehicle without possessing a driver’s license, improper usage of lanes, improper U-turn, traffic control signal violations, and unsafe lane travel.
Crookston was released from the Utah County Jail on $2,500 bail.