Every Tuesday and Thursday evening for the past seven years, Clyde and Connie Stauffer have donated their time at the Volunteer Care Clinic at 589 S. State Street in Provo.
The free clinic has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently reopened. According to Clyde Stauffer, executive director, it’s taking a while for residents to know they are back in business.
“We’re really concerned people are scared to go to doctors’ offices,” Stauffer said. “We take care of people of wide diversity and concerns.”
The Volunteer Care Clinic has been opened for 16 years and receives support from a number of donors and partners.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of those organizations and Clyde and Connie Stauffer are service missionaries for the church.
The clinic is staffed by retired and volunteer doctors, physicians assistants, nurses and pre-med and nursing students from Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University.
Max Putnam, a recent graduate of BYU and a pre-med student, is a medical translator at the clinic. He speaks Spanish and translates for both patients and doctors.
“About 80% of the people we see are immigrants and don’t speak English,” Putnam said.
Putnam is one of about 15 student volunteers who help in various ways at the clinic. He said there are about eight providers, such as doctors and physician’s assistants, three nurses and two student nurses.
“The student nurses are from the BYU nursing program and students must volunteer as part of the program,” Putnam said. “There are also two or three volunteer missionary couples that help with administration.”
Amanda Rasmussen, a certified nurse’s assistant, also recently graduated from BYU. She has been volunteering at the clinic over two years. She also speaks Spanish from having served an LDS mission in Peru.
“I’m grateful I can speak to patients in their language,” Rasmussen said. “It helps comfort them.”
Rasmussen said there are a lot of people out in the community who don’t even know the clinic is there for them.
“We’re able to get people things they need,” Rasmussen said.
Connie Stauffer has secretarial skills that allow her to work with her husband in administration and keeping the clinic in order.
“The Provo, Utah, Volunteer Care Clinic is one of the best-kept secrets in Utah County,” Connie Stauffer said. “It is a jewel Clyde and I had never heard of prior to being given the opportunity to volunteer as evening directors over seven years ago. We instantly fell in love with the mission associated with the clinic and the volunteers with whom we worked.”
Connie Stauffer adds, “I marveled from the very beginning that providers and office staff showed up without what seemed to me like little forethought. Who was doing this? I quickly learned to have the faith that no matter what the challenge, things would always work out and we would be able to meet the needs of those who counted on the medical help the clinic provides.”
That has been very hard during COVID-19. According to Clyde Stauffer, the clinic did not have enough personal protective equipment to stay open. It was through the generosity of others that they we able to get the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to operate the facility.
Besides the LDS Church, the clinic is funded through the United Way of Utah County, Intermountain Healthcare, Mountainland Association of Governments and Utah County Health Department.
“We do not do COVID-19 testing,” Clyde Stauffer said. “We see patients that are 1 years old and up.”
Connie Stauffer added, “We’ve loved associating with those who sponsor the clinic and are an invaluable resource to getting things done.”
“Never has this been more evident and valuable than in the COVID situation that left us stranded without the required PPE to serve our friends in need in Utah County,” Connie Stauffer said. “Associations came out of the woodwork to get us up and running again. It has been heart-warming to say the least.”
While the clinic offers emergency one-time care for free and some medications, patients are referred to other medical organizations that can help those who have little or no income.
According to Putnam, “We have to look up the federal guidelines for poverty on each patient. They have to be making 150% below the poverty line and be uninsured.”
Putnam said for him the volunteer moments have been a great experience and helping at the clinic has solidified his desire to continue going into medicine.
“As wonderful as the supporters and medical professionals are, we would be crazy not to mention how much we enjoy working with the young adults who serve as volunteers as well,” Connie Stauffer said.
The Stauffers say patients are very appreciative of the care they get. It is not unusual to have a patient break out in tears of gratitude when they leave or when they hear the results of a test they could not have afforded any other way.