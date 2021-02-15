Whether it’s the COVID-19 pandemic or some other imp luring populations, it appears some cities in Utah are rated among the most sinful in the country.
According to a new report released by WalletHub, a personal-finance website, with help from top scholars and professors around the country, Salt Lake City is the 78th most sinful city and West Valley City the 168th out of 182 of the most populated cities in the country.
However, when you combine the percentages of all the states based on the sins of choice for the study, Utah, as a whole, is the fourth least sinful state in the union. Only Vermont, Idaho and Wyoming are less sinful.
A caveat on Vermont, the state that gives us Senator Bernie Sanders is also in the top ten for the sin of greed.
Back in Utah, with the most predominant religion being The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its members may not be so surprised about the status of sinfulness for some of the state's cities in the WalletHub study.
This sinfulness was prophesied 156 years ago, by President Heber C. Kimball, first counselor in the First Presidency of the church at the time.
“I do not say but that you are just as good men and women in this place as in any other place in the mountains; yea, I admit that the people are better in the country towns than in Great Salt Lake City, for the froth and scum of hell seem to concentrate there, and those who live in the city have to come in contact with it; and with persons who mingle with robbers, and liars, and thieves, and with whores and whore-masters, etc.,” Kimball said.
“Such wicked men will also introduce themselves into Davis County, and among all the settlements throughout these mountains; but where the people are truly righteous and just, wicked men can do them no harm; were the people all righteous who profess to be Latter-day Saints, they would constantly be on their watch against the encroachment of a wicked power,” Kimball noted in the Journal of Discourses, Vol II, pages 82-83.
Utah County wasn’t mentioned, but it appears the uptick in apparent sinning is migrating south with population growth.
President Joseph F. Smith concurred with Kimball that Salt Lake and Ogden were becoming corrupted, but also towns close to the railroad tracks. Which may give some residents pause at adding more FrontRunner rails and Trax.
It is no surprise, and the study shows, that Las Vegas is the No. 1 most sinful city, hence why it is called “Sin City” with Los Angles No. 2 on the chart.
In its summary of sinful states and cities, the study group noted that Las Vegas doesn’t have the corner on sin. “From beer-loving Milwaukee to hedonistic New Orleans, the U.S. is filled with people behaving illicitly. No place is innocent. We all have demons,” the study summary said.
Methodology
“In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness,” the research team reported.
The worst category of sin for Utah was vanity, where the Beehive State came in at 21 in the nation. All of the rest of the deadly sins were in the mid-40s range with 50 being the least of those involved with the various forms of sinning.
“We examined those dimensions using 37 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness,” according to the WalletHub research team.
Finally, the study calculated each city’s weighted average across all metrics to determine its overall score, for WalletHub Vice Index, and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities.
WalletHub went one step further and showed how costly sinning is to the U.S.
“Gambling addiction, for instance, leads to over $100 billion in losses for U.S. consumers every year. In 2019, identity theft and fraud took a toll of $16.9 billion. Every year, smoking burns an over-$300 billion hole in Uncle Sam’s wallet,” the research team noted.
According to WalletHub, Americans appear to be “doubling down” on their worst habits to cope with the mental and emotional stress of the pandemic.
“The pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the health of the American people, in part due to the habits they'll pick up during the weeks and months they're forced to stay home,” the WalletHub summary said.
Substance abuse, a lack of physical stimulation and unhealthy diets are beginning to take a toll on Americans.
Here are a few statistics the research offers:
Alcohol sales are up 55%. With online sales up 243%.
Marijuana sales are soaring.
Porn consumption was up 6.4% by March, 17, 2019.
People are eating more and calling it the “COVID-15,” referring to an average of 15-pound gains during the pandemic.
People are exercising less, moving less and sleeping more.
Binge-watching favorite TV shows has increased with an average of three or more episodes in a row.
It appears that Americans are overindulging in their favorite vices while they wait out the pandemic.
WalletHub noted of greatest concern was the substantial increase in domestic violence and gun sales.