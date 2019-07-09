Utah Lake’s algal bloom has dissipated for the second time this summer.
The Utah County Health Department removed its warning advisories for the lake in the Provo Bay area Tuesday after testing showed toxin levels were at safe levels.
“The water sample and the testing is looking good for Provo Bay,” said Aislynn Tolman-Hill, spokeswoman for the Utah County Health Department.
Tolman-Hill said testing hasn’t shown the bloom emerge on other areas of the expansive lake.
It’s the second time that the bloom has disappeared this season. It had appeared earlier in Saratoga Springs and vanished a week before warning advisories were posted on June 24 at Sandy Beach and at the Utah Lake State Park Marina in Provo.
A warning advisory was also issued Tuesday for McClellan Lake in Payson after samples showed cyanobacteria counts above the health-based threshold needed for an advisory.
Samples were taken on June 24 after a monitoring crew saw clumps of green algae along the shoreline.
Toxin counts received on June 5 tested below the threshold for an advisory, but the dominant toxin present in the samples can produce the dangerous microcystin and anatoxin-a, according to a Tuesday update from the Utah Division of Water Quality.
McClellan Lake, Big East Lake and Box Lake will be tested this week.
People are encouraged not to swim, water ski, ingest water or let animals ingest water during advisories. Advisories can be removed after several samples show toxin levels are safe.
The Utah Division of Water Quality routinely tests the Utah Lake. Tolman-Hill said it’s unknown how the upcoming hot temperatures could impact a bloom.
The blooms have the potential to produce cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to humans and animals.
Tolman-Hill encourages those recreating at Utah Lake to contact the Utah County Health Department or the Utah Division of Water Quality if they see something concerning at the lake.
Permanent signs have been installed around the lake that include photos of what the bloom looks like.
“I think those are good reminders,” Tolman-Hill said.