Utah County Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention and Treatment services are being merged with Wasatch Mental Health and the Utah County Health Department, the organizations and the Utah County Commission announced Wednesday.
“We see this as a positive thing,” said Ralph Clegg, the executive director of the Utah County Health Department.
County substance abuse treatment services will be transitioned underneath Wasatch Mental Health. The Utah County Health Department will take over prevention services.
Drug and alcohol prevention services used to be under the health department until they were separated several years ago. Clegg said the Utah County Health Department often cooperates with substance abuse prevention groups for youth drug and tobacco prevention efforts.
The shift back, he said, makes sense.
“Prevention is our business,” Clegg said. “That is what the health department is all about.”
The majority of county employees will transition to Wasatch Mental Health or the Utah County Health Department. There will be no immediate shifts of offices or service locations.
“It is a friendly merger,” said Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie.
The merger has been discussed by the county government for a couple of months. Ivie said with the director of the Utah County Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention and Treatment retiring, it was a good time for the change.
He said the merger will allow for the entities to provide the best services as Medicaid expansion moves forward. Ivie said the mergers will also make the organizations more efficient. Due to the county navigating through new Medicaid billing formulas, he did not have an exact dollar amount of how much the merger will save Utah County
The merger, he said, will keep programs and services at their current level.
Ivie would like to see prevention efforts emphasized even more.
“We get a lot more return on prevention than we do on treatment,” he said.
Utah County was one of two counties across Utah that hasn’t already combined its mental health authorities, according to Juergen Korbanka, the executive director of Wasatch Mental Health.
Korbanka said the change will allow Wasatch Mental Health to provide more integrated and comprehensive behavioral health services.
“The hope is that through this merger we will possibly create more efficiency and create more access points for substance abuse disorders in the county,” he said.
Details will be finalized in the next few months, with the merger expected to be complete by July 1.