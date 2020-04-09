It has been in the works for several months, but come Wednesday, the merger between Utah County Substance Abuse and Wasatch Mental Health will take another step closer to becoming reality with a name change to Wasatch Behavioral Services.
The merger was approved by the Utah County Commissioners in January and has been in the process since that time. The completion of the merger will not happen until July 1.
At the January announcement, Commissioner Nathan Ivie said it was a good time for the change as the director of the Utah County Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention was retiring.
Ivie said the merger will allow for the entities to provide the best services as Medicaid expansion moves forward. He said the mergers should make the organizations more efficient, and that he would like to see prevention efforts emphasized even more.
Dr. Juergen Korbanka, CEO of Wasatch Behavioral Services, agrees with Ivie and adds, “This made sense. We can streamline services and create more areas of access to patients.”
Besides the Provo location, Wasatch has clinics in Payson, American Fork and Heber City.
According to Korbanka, between the two entities they are currently servicing about 5,500 patients.
One important and much needed aspect of the merger is the enhanced availability to help those who suffer from mental disorders and drug abuse issues. Korbanka said it is very common for patients to have both issues.
Korbanka noted this also affects how they work with the Jail Transition Program.
“By us merging, we’ll cross reference and help inmates get out and stay out,” Korbanka said.
Korbanka said the ability to help both with mental disorders and with drug abuse issues is a crucial link for those suffering from both, particularly those who have done jail time.
Often these individuals do not have a place to go to and are dropped off on a downtown Provo street corner, not knowing where to go, Korbanka said.
Korbanka hopes the Wasatch team can start helping the transition while the inmate is still in jail and then continue the evolution to a more normal life when they are released.
“This also allows for less recidivism back to jail,” Korbanka said. “This is a challenge even with a combined agency.”
Wasatch also offers comprehensive out-patient services and more traditional psychiatric care. There is a full array of services offered by staff.
When the merger is completed there will be about 600 staff members including psychologists, counselors, psychiatrists and more.
Korbanka believes that by combining efforts it will alleviate barriers for patients and provide expanded services.
Wasatch also has a Crisis Outreach Team that helps with mental health emergencies and is used regularly by police agencies throughout the county.
When a patient is unable to come to the clinic because of mental health issues, Wasatch has a psychiatrist that goes to the patient’s home. This service is based on select compromised situations and not a regular service.
Wasatch Behavioral Services receives funding from federal, state and county resources.