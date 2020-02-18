Provo’s Public Works director Dave Decker couldn’t have been clearer in his first budget presentation to the municipal council for fiscal year 2021. Water projects and the airport expansion top his priorities list.
One of the three divisions of public works is water resources. Within that division, public works is in charge of water sources, distribution, wastewater collection and maintaining the water reclamation plant.
To help maintain wells that supply a portion of the city and other projects, public works must maintain the aquifers.
That's because the wells drop a given percentage each year, according to Decker.
“We’ve never drawn a well down where it can’t produce water,” Decker said. “But eventually you will hit bottom.”
Decker said they know about what depth they can drill before the water is undrinkable.
“The snowpack is good and these are the years we need to be recharging the wells,” he said.
He added that about half of the water that flows to the lake will evaporate and it would be better to stop it and artificially place it in the wells so the city doesn’t lose it to evaporation.
The lake is only two feet away from overfill.
Waste Water Treatment Plant
Decker said waste water treatment plant upgrades will begin this year and construction will continue for three years.
The current plant treats over 4 billion gallons of sewage every year. The new plant design will make treatment more efficient and meet all of the 2024 regulations as dictated by the state.
Airport construction
While residents may not be seeing anything different at the new airport terminal site, Decker said things are happening.
“There is a lot of activity on a daily basis,” Decker said. Construction continues on new hangars and new taxi lanes. There are four new hangars that have been built.
Land improvements, infrastructure and dirt have been put in place so that by next spring, residents will be able to see significant construction, pillars, concrete and more that will be happening at the site.
The airport capital improvement project, including the terminal building and additional personnel, comes in at about $34.3 million.
The Federal Aviation Administration also expects certain standards from the airport.
“The FAA said you need to start looking like a regional airport,” Decker said. “You need to step up your game.”
The new terminal designs meet those qualifications, according to Decker.
Other projects
Decker said he has received many requests from residents about the poor condition of sidewalks in various neighborhoods throughout the city. The problem is the cost to repair them far exceeds the money they have set aside for repairs.
Decker said one concerned resident in the Franklin Neighborhood had a phone conversation with him about the condition of the sidewalk. He drove to the corner that was mentioned to see for himself. Then he went to the next corner and around the block.
What Decker found as he continued checking sidewalks was that whole blocks needed maintenance, more than he first imagined. He will be asking for additional funds to fix the problem as the budget process continues.
After each of the departments make their presentations, they will hand in their budget requests to the administration for scrutiny, and then to the council. The council will hold budget retreats to discuss the figures.
A vote to approve the 2021 budget will take place during the second council meeting in June. The fiscal year beings July 1.