Residents living on the west side of Provo have tried for decades to get a grocery store to service that growing area of the city with no success.
On Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council will consider amending the zone map classification on approximately 11 acres at 1920 W. Center Street from Community Shopping (SC2) to Neighborhood Shopping Center (SC1) and Medium Density Residential (MDR).
“The proposal by city staff to rezone 11 acres at about 1920 W. Center to a combination of Neighborhood Shopping Center (SC1) and Medium Density Residential (MDR) is back for further consideration,” said Dave Sewell, council chair in his agenda review. “This is a strategic move as part of a plan by the city to attract a grocery store to the west side.”
Sewell adds that for about 20 years, this area has been zoned Community Shopping Center (SC2) for a grocery store. That location has not worked out and city staff feels that leaving it zoned SC2 has discouraged potential grocers interested in other parcels on the west side from proceeding.
“City staff has spent years encouraging the current property owner to move forward with a grocery store,” Sewell said. “Since that is apparently not going to happen, staff feels it is in the interest of the city to rezone this property so that a grocery store may be located elsewhere on the west side while other development proceeds at this location.”
Additionally, the city recently earmarked funds to purchase data and tools that will help make the case to potential grocers that west Provo offers the market they need to be successful, Sewell noted.
“The city is also thinking about incentives that could be offered to entice a grocer to commit to a west side location. All of the above is part of a major push to finally get a west side grocery store.”
The administration and the council are joining forces to have as much power behind the economic development and west side grocery story as possible.
With the expansion at the Provo Municipal Airport, a regional sports park on the horizon, the new Provo High School and an LDS Temple just on the borders between Orem and Provo, the west side is growing and will grow even more in the days to come.
Provo leaders believe the time is now to push for a store to provide those living there now, in the future and visitors to the area.
The Provo Work Session begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with the regular session at 5:30 p.m. and may be lived streamed on YouTube.com.