Officers with the Provo City Police department arrested a local man after they say he illegally entered a home Wednesday morning.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers were called to the Provo residence after the homeowners discovered 27-year-old Thomas David Moore of Provo had been on their property.
The homeowners checked their security cameras and watched as just after 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Moore was allegedly seen entering the property through the downstairs carport.
Moore then allegedly entered the residence through a door in the carport, removing the homeowner’s dog by pulling it out of the home by its collar, according to arrest documents.
The surveillance footage showed Moore letting the dog go before leaving the residence through the carport.
Moore allegedly returned to the residence later that afternoon, and the homeowners contacted authorities.
Officials made contact with Moore on Wednesday afternoon and booked him into the Utah County Jail under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and class B misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Moore had previously been removed from the residence with threat of criminal charges after a number of incidents that occurred on the morning of May 13 and the afternoon of May 14.
He is currently charged with a class B misdemeanor for criminal trespass and class B misdemeanor for criminal mischief involving property damage in relation to the incidents.
Moore is involved in seven separate cases facing a total of 12 charges that were filed from May 14 to May 29.
He is currently scheduled to appear in the Provo City Justice Court for all of the cases on July 9 at 9 a.m.