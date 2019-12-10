Tiffany of Provo was pregnant with her third daughter when her husband passed away and left her as a single mother. Her twin daughters were just five months old at the time.
Almost three years later, Tiffany said this year has been especially difficult for her financially.
“I wasn’t able to afford anything,” she said, “not even buy them the stuff they needed to get through the winter … it’s been really hard this time around with them getting older.”
One of Tiffany’s daughters was recently diagnosed with Chiari, a brain malformation that causes neck pain, muscle weakness and dizziness. Between medical bills, credit card bills and car payments, Tiffany said she has little left over to give her kids a good Christmas.
All three kids need winter boots this year. The 3-year-old twins both wear a size 8 in girl’s shoes while the 2-year-old wears size 6.
Winter pants, long-sleeve shirts and pajamas would be appreciated as well. The twins wear size 3 in girls and the 2-year old wears size 2. One of the twin’s favorite color is blue and the other two kids like red.
Tiffany’s two oldest daughters would love getting a remote control car and a doll house this year, as well as painting supplies, a toy cat and books about animals.
The youngest is asking for an Elmo doll, a coloring set, picture books and educational books.
After a hard year financially, Tiffany said she is grateful for the Sub for Santa program.
“I don’t know how I would tell my kids they didn’t have anything for Christmas,” the mother said.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.