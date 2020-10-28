Authorities apprehended an Idaho woman after she allegedly entered a Provo home unlawfully and pretended to be a housekeeper.
On Tuesday, authorities with the Provo City Police Department were dispatched to a local residence after receiving reports of a woman on the property of a vacant home that is listed for sale.
When police arrived, they made contact with 38-year-old Ashley Meyer of Rexburg, Idaho, who was allegedly exiting the attached garage and shed and going into the backyard. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, when asked to identify herself, Meyer allegedly gave officials the name and birthdate of her sister, adding that she was hired to clean the home.
Authorities contacted the homeowners, who advised police that no one should be at the address.
While police spoke with the homeowners, Meyer gathered her belongings and placed them into a baby stroller when an identification card allegedly fell out. Officials observed that the identification card was for a male and included a keycard to the man’s place of employment.
According to arrest documents, officers who picked up the identification card realized the card was from a vehicle burglary case reported earlier in the day. Officials took Meyer into custody and advised her of her Miranda Rights.
Items that had been reported stolen in the earlier burglary case were reportedly discovered in Meyer’s possession, including the identification and key cards, a leather bag with change, registration and insurance, and a Bluetooth receiver that plugs into a cigarette lighter.
Authorities searched the bags Meyer had in her possession that had been placed in the baby stroller and allegedly found a .22 caliber revolver pistol with several boxes of ammunition, multiple blankets and bags, and money that had been taken from a nearby address, which had been identified with a check that included the name and address of the homeowner.
Officials responded to the address recorded on the check and met with the homeowner, who had not yet been outside and had not noticed his vehicle had been burglarized, according to the probable cause statement.
After a continued search, authorities also discovered several additional registrations, a license plate and other miscellaneous items taken from a vehicle located at another residence. Authorities responded to the residence and made contact with the homeowner, who also had not noticed the vehicle had been burglarized.
The owner also reported, however, a set of Milwaukee drill bits, bug zapper and several small items from the garage were still missing. All recovered items were photographed and returned to the owners.
Meyer was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, second-degree felony theft of a firearm, class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, and class A misdemeanor giving false personal information with the intent of being another actual person.
Officials also took Meyer into custody on active warrants out for her arrest, including class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor false personal information with intent to be another actual person, class A misdemeanor retail theft, and class A misdemeanor unlawful acquisition of a financial transaction card.
Meyer is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.