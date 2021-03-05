In a day-long event Saturday, the Provo Women's Day will be filled with events and lectures. The day will then be capped off by a "Girls Night Out" afterparty at the Provo Recreation Center with facials, manicures and more.
This year's women's day is themed, "Behind the Mask," an ode to the women behind the pandemic panacea and a hope that one day things will return to a new normal when masks are no longer needed.
The big calendar of events for the day includes fitness classes, yoga, sponsoring businesses in Provo, cake decorating, a bike ride with the bicycle collective and a number of lectures.
“There’s just a plethora of events all day long that are sponsored by women, that are for women and that we encourage women to go to," Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. "It’s our big spotlight, that’s what it is all about.”
The lecture series this year will include talks with women from around the city and from many walks of life.
Kaufusi said she handpicks the women involved because of the messages they push out, adding she wants presenters to speak to different demographics and ages.
For Kaufusi herself, this event is something special and one she holds close given her previous experiences as an elected official.
“Just being a woman that had to break a glass ceiling being the 46th mayor of Provo and the first woman mayor, we kind of do have to double work and scratch our way to get where we want to get," Kaufusi said. "I try and set the example by encouraging them and my whole initiative for this is to enhance the visibility of women. I try and promote their leadership and the opportunities in the community.”
With Provo being a very conservative area, Kaufusi pointed to how being out there is something that is not comfortable for many women in the area. She tries to help women with this through providing mentors and support.
She was intent that both herself and the community need women, using women's day as a day of inspiration by women, for women.
“I just encourage women that I am here to support them," Kaufusi said. "I just put my head down, I go to work, and I work really hard. That's where I kind of stand with this women’s day, to keep pushing out the message that I need you in the community, I need you to have a seat at the table.”
On top of the lectures, the city will be awarding its second Trailblazer Award that was established to honor the 100-year anniversary of the 19th amendment in 2020.
The award is given to a woman who exemplifies the characteristics of the suffragette sisters, according to a press release. these include courage, dedication, involvement, energy and passion.
To cap off the day full of events, Kaufusi is excited to host a girl's night out at the Provo Recreation Center. The party is something Kaufusi is thankful to be able to have during the COVID-19 pandemic, following local and state guidelines to make it happen.
Women will be pampered with facials, manicures, making jewelry and drinking fancy mocktails. There will be three shifts of women, each lasting an hour and a half, allowing a larger number of people to experience the party.
“It’s just a great day for women,” Kaufusi said.
To learn more about the Women's Day events, visit www.provowomensday.com.