A 6-year-old boy was killed Friday morning in a snow removal accident in Provo Canyon, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Sheriff’s Office said the boy was riding on a skid-steer loader with his father and 9-year-old brother near Aspen Grove when he “fell forward and out of the seating area” and was injured by either the loader bucket or the arms of the loader bucket.
The father began CPR but paramedics with the North Fork Fire Department determined the boy had died, Cannon said.
The boy’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville.
Cannon said the incident appeared to be a “tragic accident” and that the sheriff’s office doesn’t anticipate an autopsy to reveal any new information.
Neither the 9-year-old boy nor the father were physically injured.
The boy’s name will be released once more family members have been notified, Cannon said.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.