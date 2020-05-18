At the Tuesday meeting of the Provo Municipal Council, John Borget, director of Administrative Services, will present the tentative fiscal year 2020-21 budget on behalf of Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and the administration.
To achieve the current proposed budget a revamping of finances had to occur because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you will recall, this year’s budget process started so smoothly. Our revenue forecasts were looking great. Life was a breeze,” Kaufusi said in her cover letter to the council. “Then a pandemic hit, taking the lives of many and stopping the rest of us in our tracks. While the greatest tragedy has been the loss of life, the financial tragedy is also very real.”
Kaufusi added, “Thankfully, I feel I can say the Provo City administration has risen to the budget challenge. We have spent many hours examining options and making tough calls. Our directors asked us to be surgical. So we put on our face masks and performed financial surgery.”
In the end, the final tentative budget to be presented to the council is about $292.9 million, according to Borget.
With the economic impacts of COVID-19 being unknown, the administration has attempted to submit a budget that is conservative and utilizes fund balance to address critical needs of the city to protect the long-term goals and objectives, Borget said in his budget highlights to the council.
Kaufusi, Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Parker, and the administrative budget team looking at early revenue forecasts projected retirement and insurance increases and department needs for the Fiscal Year 2021.
“As evidenced in Provo and the nation, there are many signs that the local and the national economies are dropping due to the impacts of COVID-19,” Borget said. “The city is currently cautious about sales tax revenues and anticipates they will drop approximately 5% from current trends prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He added, “The 2021 budget supports our ongoing goal of continued fiscal health with a sustainable budget. Monies are invested in capital improvements, vehicle replacement and employees.”
Kaufusi and her team have elected to use the city’s rainy day funds if needed.
“I’m proud to announce that under my watch, Provo City’s rainy day fund has reached an all-time high,” Kaufusi said. “On June 30, 2017, shortly before I was elected, the balance was about $13,600,000. By the end of last fiscal year, we pushed that amount to almost $17,000,000.”
She added, “I told people I was a penny pincher, and I’m very glad now for the additional pennies we have stored away. But now it’s raining. And I think it would be wrong to put a padlock on our rainy day funds just when the thunder is clapping. Instead, I want to show our employees that their scrimping and saving while the sun was shining will pay off for them now in their night of rain.”
Personnel
“The city has implemented a soft hiring freeze requiring the Mayor’s approval for vacant positions to be filled,” Borget said. “The city plans to set aside the savings from unfilled positions to offset the potential for revenue shortfalls from the impacts of COVID-19.”
Each year the city has paid to employees 50% of the current year accrual (96 hours) of unused sick pay in November for the previous 12 months, Borget noted. For fiscal 2021, due to COVID-19 and limited resources, there will not be a sick pay buyout in November 2020.”
Funded personnel costs and personnel budgets in departments include current funding levels to attract and retain good employees:
Merit increases (2.5%).
Career series advancements.
Health insurance cost increases (3.8%).
Utah Retirement System (increase of Tier II employee public safety retirement benefits $183,509).
Employee appreciation.
Birth parent and adoption leave.
COVID-19 leave benefits expenditures.
Utilities
The following utility rate increases are being included in the recommended budget per the five-year plan adopted by the Municipal Council five years ago.
An average 25% or $13.77 monthly increase per average residential home on wastewater utility sales (Wastewater Fund).
An average 5% or $2.28 monthly increase per average residential home on water utility sales (Water Fund).
Other funds
Funds also have been allocated to make Americans With Disabilities Act improvements throughout the city.
The airport requests $74,448 for a new airport position — security specialist — that will enable the city to separate maintenance and security duties complying with FAA requirements.
The budget includes funding from a Recreation, Arts, and Parks (RAP) Tax that was approved by the voters in November 2015. The proposed budget assumes the tax will generate approximately $1.325 million in FY2020 for recreation and arts projects.
Recreation center
The Recreation Center is currently being impacted by COVID-19 and it is uncertain how long the impact will be.
“Administration and the Municipal Council have a strong desire to have the funding necessary to adequately maintain the Recreation Center so that it will be able to serve customers long-term,” Borget said. “In addition, the facility can continue to feel new and have equipment and services needed to keep up with current trends.”
The Recreation Center has been setting aside funds for five years to provide funding to maintain the building and equipment over their useful life. Any unused funds in any given year will be moved forward for future use, according to Borget.
During the 2021 budget process, the administration has attempted to make good financial decisions that consider both the short and long-term impacts, Borget said.
To see a complete report on the 2020-21 tentative budget visit https://provo.org. Look under departments-finance.