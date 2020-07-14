A Utah County health official and clean air task force member both want the public to be aware of the health impact of fireworks after air quality in Utah County reached “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” levels over the 4th of July weekend.
John Pilmer, a business owner and member of the Utah Valley Clean Air Task Force, was curious how air quality would be affected by the thousands of fireworks set off throughout the county on the July 4 holiday.
Pilmer monitored central Utah County’s air quality around 10 p.m., shortly after a series of aerial firework displays, including a ramped up America’s Freedom Festival firework show in Provo.
At this time, air quality throughout the Provo, Orem and Vineyard area reached 247 on the United States Air Quality Index (AQI), well above the “very unhealthy” threshold where “the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.”
The next afternoon, Pilmer watched the air quality levels in central Utah County return to “good” and “moderate” levels of between 15 and 66. “Good” air quality poses no risk while “moderate” air quality may pose a risk “particularly (to) those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution,” according to AirNow.gov.
“I didn’t realize how significant that ‘red’ air (classification) was going to be on the 4th,” Pilmer said in an interview Monday.
With the Pioneer Day holiday around the corner and in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pilmer said he wants to raise awareness about the short-term impact firework displays have on air quality.
“It’s about to happen again,” said Milner. “Probably to a lesser extent, but there’s going to be a lot of fireworks on the 24th.”
Andrea Jensen, the Utah County Health Department’s asthma program coordinator and environmental health educator, said the PM2.5 particles released by fireworks can “do some serious damage” to the lungs of those with respiratory problems and that, if the particles cross into the bloodstream, can lead to increased risk of heart attack or stroke.
It’s both a professional and personal concern for the county health official, who herself has asthma and whose 8-year-old son with asthma was rushed to the emergency room one 4th of July weekend when smoke from fireworks and a nearby wildfire filled the valley.
“So I don’t think people realize that it can be deadly, these problems that we have with air quality,” said Jensen.
Other than those with asthma or other respiratory problems, Jensen said kids in general are at risk because they have a faster respiratory rate than adults.
“So per minute they are inhaling a lot more pollutants than we are,” she said. “So they’re going to actually have more lung damage than adults will.”
Jensen advised that those with respiratory problems watch firework displays from indoors or even from inside a vehicle, noting that poor air quality at this time “can put us at risk of other things.”
“If my lungs are really weak right now and they’re damaged from this air pollution, am I going to be more likely to pick up COVID or have some more severe consequences because of that?” Jensen said. “So a lot of dynamics going on there.”
Both Pilmer and Jensen said they weren’t opposed to firework displays in general but wanted the general public to know about the corresponding health risks, pointing out that a drone light show could be an environmentally friendly alternative.
“I love fireworks,” said Pilmer. “I come from a military family and have been watching the red, white and blue fireworks all my life. But the people that have issues (should be aware of the health risks), whether it’s COVID, respiratory problems or whether it’s asthma, which is on the rise in Utah (or) whether it’s the elderly people.”