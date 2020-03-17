The Utah County Health Department announced Tuesday that it has confirmed its first resident case of COVID-19.
Unlike the first confirmed case in the county, this case is a Utah County resident. The patient is an adult male over the age of 18 years old, according to the press release. The county health department believes the patient contracted the virus through community spread.
The Utah County Health Department was unable to release any additional information about the case due to privacy laws but confirmed that the man did go to work for one day while symptomatic.
According to the press release, the health department has instructed those who might have come into contact with the individual to quarantine at home, but state and local health officials are expected to monitor these individuals for potential symptoms.
The Utah County Health Department asserts that symptoms may include a cough, fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or shortness of breath.
Quarantine calls for individuals to remain in, and avoid leaving, their homes for any reason unless advised to do so by their primary health care provider to seek in-person medical treatment.
Before the announcement of the Utah County case, the Utah Department of Health confirmed a total of 51 cases of COVID-19 in Utah, including 10 visitors. Salt Lake County currently has the highest number of cases in the state with 20 residents and two visitors testing positive for the virus. Summit County has the second highest number.
To lessen the impact, Salt Lake County and Summit County have prohibited dine-in food service at all restaurants and bars and have also limited take-out, delivery and grocery shopping, which is still permitted.
State officials are asking residents to take precautions by practicing social distancing, which includes staying at least six-feet away from other people and remaining at home if exhibiting symptoms.
Individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not seek in-person medical care without first calling ahead. Residents exhibiting potential symptoms are asked to call the COVID-19 information line at 1-800-456-7707.