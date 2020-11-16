Suicides within the jurisdiction of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have increased alarmingly during this past year. Members of the UCSO are reaching out to let others know that there is help available and that we can all do something about suicide — by watching out for each other and reaching out when we need help.
“I noticed that I thought we were having more suicides than we normally do. I talked to a dispatch analyst to run some numbers for me,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
After those numbers were compiled, the stark difference was apparent.
“I wasn’t surprised at numbers from 2010 to the end of 2019, which averaged 12 per year. But, when I looked at the numbers from 2020, from Jan. 1 to Oct. 7, we had 24 suicides,” Cannon said. “We were 100% more. Since then, we have had two more suicides.”
These numbers reflect completed suicides, not suicide attempts. With the two additional that occurred since the numbers analysis, there have been 26 suicides in unincorporated areas of Utah County and the seven cities that contract with UCSO, including Vineyard, Fairfield, Cedar Fort, Eagle Mountain, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills and Goshen.
Cannon pointed out that these numbers only reflect those areas. Other cities in the county have their own police departments and they respond to suicides in their own jurisdictions.
“We have more than a month and a half left this year and that’s kind of scary,” Cannon said.
“To see a spike like this in 2020, there has to be a reason why. We think, because of the pandemic, divisive election, restrictions on getting out like we normally do, people have lost jobs,” Cannon said. “We think it’s very likely due, at least in part, to that increase of stress and uncertainty in the world in people’s lives. The normal things that lead people to take their own lives are still there, but there has to be something else this year.”
After those numbers came up, Cannon and Lt. Jeffery Jones took to social media on Oct. 28 to let people know of the alarming increase this year.
“It feels to me like we need to get over the fear of talking about it and learn how to talk about it in a way that is safe and healthy,” Cannon said. “We’re better off if we find a safe way to talk about it and help people realize that just talking about it isn’t enough to make someone who is thinking about it go and do it.”
Jones said that he knows what it is like to go through difficult times.
“People can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. When you’re to that point, you don’t really understand that there is light, but I assure you there is. There is a lighter future,” he said. “We’re all in this together. We want to commit in being there however we can to help.”
Jones said that more than anything, they want people to know that at the Sheriff’s Office, they have empathy for those in the community who are struggling. They also want to help people get the help they need by sharing resources.
When a suicide occurs, deputies respond to investigate. While less than half of those who they respond to leave notes, it is usually obvious that suicide was the manner of death, according to Cannon. Unfortunately, all ages are affected. During the past 10 years, the youngest person to die from suicide that UCSO investigated was 10 years old and the oldest was 85 years old.
“Many times, there are situations like a traffic stop or a suspicious vehicle up in the canyon that I can tell that the person is struggling with a mental health challenge. Every time I ask that, they look at me like, ‘Oh, he understands.’ Then we can have a productive conversation,” Cannon said.
“We want to let people know it’s OK to tell somebody. It’s OK to ask somebody, ‘Are you thinking of hurting yourself? Do you have a plan? Do you have the means to do it?’ ” Cannon said.
Future posts on social media are planned to help get people talking about suicide and to let people know about resources for help, according to Cannon. “We just want to normalize the conversation about suicide,” he said.
Resources
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)