Arda Molen wasn’t always the woman who would sit down for eight hours to sew dresses for girls in need. But when a car crash four years ago left her unable to walk, she returned to her old passion.
“I would have never done that,” Molen said. “I was a busy person doing all kinds of things.”
Molen, who lives in Vineyard, and her husband, Ken Molen, own the Utah College of Dental Hygiene in Orem. They became connected with Richard Nielsen, the president of the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions in Provo who travels to Malawi every year with his foundation, World of Difference. Nielsen saw pictures of Molen’s dresses, and said the organization would love to take some over on their next trip.
Nielsen took over about 1,000 of the 5,000 dresses Molen has sewed to Malawi this summer. The foundation gave them to girls in orphanages, who often wear the same clothes for years.
“I have raised five kids on Christmas morning, and I know what expressions of joy and happiness and excitement are,” Nielsen said. “Never would that compare to the expressions of joy and happiness and gratitude that these kids get when we hand them one of these dresses.”
Four years after her car crash, Molen continues to go to therapy every other day and still finds walking difficult.
Molen finds T-shirts on sale or at thrift shops and then sews skirts onto them. Each dress takes about two and a half hours to sew.
But spending eight hours a day sewing has taken its toll on her.
“My hand just started hurting and my wrist, and my arm, and I just didn’t stop sewing,” Molen said. “I know I should, but I didn’t want to, and when I look at the pictures of little girls that I send them to, and I think that they are a lot worse than I am, so I kept sewing.”
Her hand injuries have included ruptured tendons. She had surgery on it in October, with more surgery planned. Molen said her doctor promised her she’ll be able to sew again.
In addition to the dresses, Nielsen and his students also build schools, construct libraries and drill wells. Nielsen said his organization is glad to bring the dresses over.
“The misfortunate of Arda’s accident was such a blessing to so many people,” Nielsen said.