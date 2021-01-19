A Lindon man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in Vineyard on Sunday afternoon.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of a single-vehicle rollover. The reporting party told officials they believed the driver may have died in the crash, according to a press release published Monday.
When officials arrived on scene, they discovered the driver — and sole occupant of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee — had died. The driver was identified as 27-year-old McKay Guy Madsen of Lindon.
According to the press release, Madsen had been traveling west at high speeds as he approached the intersection of 400 East 1600 North in Vineyard, just west of Geneva Road. Evidence gathered at the scene determined Madsen had drifted to the left and across the opposite lane of travel before hitting a curb.
After hitting the curb, authorities discovered Madsen had made contact with a large boulder as well as a berm, which caused the Jeep to roll several times. Madsen appeared to have died almost immediately during the crash, according to the press release.
Debris from the rollover — including automotive fluids and damaged vehicle parts — spread over several hundred feet.
There is no evidence to suggest Madsen was impaired at the time of the rollover, however, authorities have stated excessive speed contributed to the outcome of the crash.