Jayme L. Blakesley, has been named the new city attorney for Vineyard city, according to Mayor Julie Fullmer.
Blakesley replaces long-term attorney David Church, who had served Vineyard for 18 years. In October, Church retired from multiple cities, including Vineyard and the Utah League of Cities and Towns.
“Vineyard is what it is today due to David Church taking us through the transition of growth,” Fullmer said. He has touched the lives of people throughout all of Utah, and they don’t even know it, and maybe he doesn’t even know to what extent he has either.”
With Vineyard growing rapidly and also needing a strong representative that understands transportation concerns, Fullmer and the Vineyard City Council have put their confidence in Blakesley.
“I knew instantly he would serve Vineyard well,” Fullmer said. “He made a great impression on our team, and we are excited to start working together.”
Blakesley is an attorney with Hayes Godfrey Bell, P.C. Hayes Godfrey Bell specializes in representing local government entities, including Fruit Heights, Farmington, Holladay, and Woods Cross. Blakesely has particular experience in transit-oriented development and will be an asset to Vineyard City in developing its multi-modal transportation hub, Fullmer said.
Blakesley is a graduate of Brigham Young University, received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2004, and is licensed to practice law in Utah, Oregon and before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to biographical information.
Before joining the firm in 2018, Blakesley served as General Counsel for the Utah Transit Authority, Deputy General Counsel and Director of Real Property for the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon in Portland, and as an attorney with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration, in Washington, DC.
“Vineyard is a regional cross-section for transportation and transit for Utah County,” Fullmer said. “In the last three years we have been making headway in closing several contracts with Union Pacific Railroad, The FTA, Utah’s Department of Transportation, and Utah’s transit authority.”
Fullmer added, “These contracts will have an incredible impact on surrounding cities and the region as a whole. Movement in closing these contracts has been a giant feat for Vineyard, and with David Church retiring, we knew we needed someone that could help us continue to navigate entrenched legalities, engage in high-stakes negotiations, and create paths forward to provide best outcomes for Vineyard and the region we serve.”
Blakesley will continue to work at the law firm’s headquarters in Holladay as he serves Vineyard.
“Vineyard City is an amazing place with great leadership. Thank you to Mayor Fullmer, the city council, city manager, and city staff for welcoming me to the team with open arms,” Blakesley said in an email. “As with any well-run organization, there is lots to do. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”
Blakesley’s job as city attorney was made official at the Oct. 28 meeting of the city council.