With four male and one female suspects already in custody in connection with a shooting in Vineyard on May 12, the Utah County Sheriff's Office made its sixth arrest Wednesday.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery at Concord at Geneva Apartments located on Mill Road in Vineyard on the afternoon of May 12.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found 20-year-old Robert Jalil Williams of Salt Lake City had been shot and killed during the altercation.
Williams was a part of the group that allegedly went to the residence to assault and rob the male resident, who shot Williams in self defense, according to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, while officials tailed a dark-colored SUV with brown trim carrying suspects attempting to flee the scene, 20-year-old Antonio Fuerte Shearer-Davis of Salt Lake City, known as “Ghost” to his accomplices, fled with the other individuals who are already in custody, but asked to be dropped off one block away from the scene.
Officials apprehended 18-year-old Sarh Sone Jabbah, 27-year-old Baboucarr Trawally, 18-year-old Diego Fuentez and 22-year-old Gabriel Little Hawk Trane in Salt Lake County the night of the shooting, and they remain in custody at the Utah County Jail. A juvenile female is also in custody for alleged involvement in the events that transpired on May 12.
After his friends dropped him off, Shearer-Davis allegedly approached a woman who was on her way to work and insisted she give him a ride. After refusing several times, Shearer-Davis followed the woman to her vehicle, continuing to beg for a ride, according to arrest documents.
Out of fear for her safety, the woman did what Shearer-Davis asked and drove him as far as her workplace in Lindon where she reported the incident to her coworkers who reported it to law enforcement.
In the days that followed, Shearer-Davis allegedly boasted on social media and to friends that he successfully got away, knowing law enforcement was looking for him but delaying apprehension.
Shearer-Davis was taken into custody Wednesday under suspicion of second-degree felony kidnapping and third-degree felony robbery for his part in the Vineyard shooting. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.