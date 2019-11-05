Two city-level ballot issues passed and one failed, according to initial, unofficial election results released Tuesday evening.
Issues on the ballot included an American Fork fire station bond, a Santaquin bond election and a Vineyard sales tax that would go toward a recreation, arts and park initiative.
More than 70% of voters, or 2,790 of 3,951 counted votes, voted in favor of passing a bond to build a new fire station in American Fork.
The American Fork fire station bond, if passed, would include a $8.5 million bond to purchase property, construction and equipment for a new fire station. The bond would lead to a property tax increase of $38.94 a year for 21 years on a home valued at $300,000.
About 74.5% of voters, or 1,677 of 2,251 counted votes, were against a special bond on the Santaquin ballot.
The Santaquin special bond election was for $12 million to build an aquatic recreation center. The bond, if passed, would lead to a property tax increase of $218 a year on a $281,000 home for 21 years.
More than 81% of voters in Vineyard voted in favor of a recreation, arts and parks, or RAP, tax, with 614 of 756 of voters casting ballots in favor of the measure.
If passed, the Vineyard RAP tax would implement at .1% sales tax to fund recreation, arts and parks.
The county’s new election reporting map online was inconsistent with results Tuesday evening, with numbers unable to be consistently replicated before a 9:15 p.m. information release.
This story is developing and more will be added as it is made available.