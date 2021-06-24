Vineyard is surrounded by open grassy fields, wetlands and shorelines, all of which are dry and susceptible to fire.
That is why on Wednesday the Vineyard City Council approved fireworks restrictions. Fireworks are not to be set off within 200 feet of the lakeshore and wetland areas, per the order.
Vineyard is just one of many Utah County cities that are stepping forward with tighter restrictions or alternatives for enjoying fireworks during the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day celebrations.
“In accordance with our ordinance and due to the drought, we want to remind people of the restrictions that help keep fireworks away from our dry brush areas,” Mayor Julie Fullmer said. “This doesn’t restrict residents from using fireworks or participating during the July holidays in that manner, it just allows them to recognize the footage away from the zones that are more likely to catch fire during the season.”
Fullmer noted that the wetland areas are very fragile and residents need to be cautious, particularly around these areas.
“The restrictions that we are putting in place shouldn’t eliminate any residents from being able to do fireworks near their home, if they keep to that 200-feet restriction,” said Jake McHargue, city manager.
Residents are reminded to clear the roads of any firework debris and to make sure all used fireworks and residual materials are cool before discarding.
The state of Utah has designated dates that residents will be able to light fireworks — from July 2-5 to celebrate the Fourth of July and July 22-25 to celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24.
Fullmer is asking residents to celebrate safely.