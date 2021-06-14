The task of providing city services to one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the U.S. is often more than just a full-time job. Just ask Don Overson.
Overson has served Vineyard as the city engineer for the past 15 years.
“As the city engineer, Don has borne the responsibility of providing each city service to every type of resident in the city,” said Jake McHargue, city manager.
“This has been a monumental undertaking considering the tremendous growth the city has experienced during his tenure,” McHargue said. “Don started back when the city was a town and most of the residents lived on Holdaway Road. The city currently has nearly 20,000 residents that turn water on, flush toilets, and take out the trash, without a second thought of all the hard work it takes to make that possible — much of that infrastructure has been laid by Don Overson and his staff.”
This week, due to Overson’s retirement, Vineyard named Naseem Ghandour as the new city engineer.
“I am glad that Naseem Ghandour has been able to join the city and have some overlap with Don, as it will help make a more seamless transition,” McHargue said. “One thing I already know about Naseem is that he loves a challenge, and I can tell that he is prepared to take the baton and start running.”
Ghandour will officially take over the reins on July 1.
“When the residents wake up on July 1, they will still turn water on, flush toilets and take out the trash, many of them without any knowledge that this transition from Don to Naseem has happened,” McHargue said.
Ghandour has an extensive background in engineering. He has a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida and also served in the military as an Air Force civil engineer.
He has been to Utah several times as he has family in Salt Lake City and his wife grew up in south central Utah.
“With the type of engineering opportunities, Vineyard beats out other places. It’s evident with its focused growth and that is something important,” Ghandour said.
Ghandour is excited to be working with his engineering team and public works personnel. “Success comes from when the team is highlighted,” he said.
Vineyard has all the ingredients for success and Ghandour said he is looking forward to working there.
While his first official day without Overson is July 1, Ghandour has been working for Vineyard since May 24.