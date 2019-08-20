Vineyard city leaders are hoping to get the city connected from west to east. To help that project along, the city council approved $7 million for the connector project.
It is the proverbial story of living on the other side of the tracks, according to Jake McHargue, city manager. Most of the residents live on the west side of the tracks and the city has just a few good access roads and ways to get over the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
So, instead of an at grade crossing with flashing lights that is more dangerous and time consuming, the city is going to build a bridge over the tracks at Center Street.
“This project has been in the works for the past seven years,” McHargue said. “It’s exciting to see the project start.”
McHargue said the city has been saving money for quite some time and has $8 million for the project. The bid came back at $7 million meaning they have a 10% contingency for cost increases.
McHargue said, “It will speed up emergency response (to and from the city) as well.”
Vineyard has secured the air rights and has been through the design approvals and has the permits for the bridge. It is still waiting for Union Pacific to complete an internal review.
While the city is waiting to get the final review from Union Pacific, crews will start in September on prepping the area for the bridge.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done that is outside the Union Pacific easement,” McHargue said. “The project will take 12 to 18 months.”
McHargue said they are hoping to start the bridge portion of the project by spring 2020.
Mayor Julie Fullmer echoes McHargue’s excitement. “The Center Street overpass will facilitated more economic development and safer passage through the city.”
“This is a good thing,” Fullmer said. “Right now the city is bisected by the railroad.”
City crews continue to work on the infrastructure for this road and the FrontRunner train station so they will be ready when Union Pacific, or Utah Transit Authority and Utah Department of Transportation, are ready.
Before another growth spurt happens, city crews are working on a very large water tank project as well.
“The water tank will hold about eight million gallons,” McHargue said.
Work also continues on the Vineyard connector north out of the city and will eventually connect at the Pleasant Grove interchange.
“We are working with the state legislature and neighboring cities on it, “McHargue said. “It’s another way for residents to get to the freeway.”
Once the FrontRunner station is complete, then the grand walking promenade will be built as part of the new downtown. The promenade leads all the way to Utah Lake.
McHargue said that most of these projects should be completed in the next three to five years.